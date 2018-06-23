Charlotte Crosby

Fans Fear For Charlotte Crosby As She Sustains Extensive 'Injuries' On Both Legs

The Geordie Shore lass displayed severe bruising and cuts on her legs.

Rachel Davies-Day
Monday, July 2, 2018 - 15:44

Geordie Shore lass Charlotte Crosby has left fans worried after displaying several bruises and cuts on both of her legs.

The Charlotte Show star took to Instagram stories on Monday to reveal the painful AF looking 'injuries', and while she didn't reveal how she got them she dropped a major hint that it's a result of taking part in extreme sports.

Hit play on the video to see the shocking full extent of Charlotte Crosby's injuries on both legs...

Ouch!

With bruises covering pretty much the entirety of her pins as well as her hip area, it's safe to say Charlotte has been in the wars.

This one goes to you lot ❤️ The last 2 weeks have been BLOODY FANTASTIC. What a rollercoaster! Being a massive fan of @coachtripofficial and the one and only BIG BRENDON. When the opportunity arose to take part I was literally BUZZING 🙌🏼💃🏻 never did I think i would of actually met the amazing people I have and did so many amazing things pushing my boundaries and finding extreme sports that I’m actually really good at! What a laugh we have had 😂😂 I will never ever forget the absolutely crazy stuff we have done and the memories we have made. Cast and crew LOVE YAS ❤️ Can’t wait for yous all to see it 👀👀👀

While it's still a mystery precisely how Charlotte sustained the injuries, she recently wrapped filming on Celebrity Coach Trip, where she tried her hand at extreme sports.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: "The last 2 weeks have been BLOODY FANTASTIC. What a rollercoaster!"

Can you see me tho 👀🌿🌳

Can you see me tho 👀🌿🌳

A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) on

"Being a massive fan of @coachtripofficial and the one and only BIG BRENDON. When the opportunity arose to take part I was literally BUZZING."

It's likely that her injuries are a result of the extreme activities she took part in during filming, as she added: "never did I think i would of actually met the amazing people I have and did so many amazing things pushing my boundaries and finding extreme sports that I’m actually really good at! [sic].

She continued: "What a laugh we have had 😂😂 I will never ever forget the absolutely crazy stuff we have done and the memories we have made. Cast and crew LOVE YAS ❤️Can’t wait for yous all to see it 👀👀👀."

Lazy days exploring 👣 Hair - @easilockshair CMM mermaid vibes 🧜🏼‍♀️

Unsurprisingly, fans were pretty concerned for Char with many of them taking to the comments to question how she hurt herself.

"Omg charlotte what happened to your legs on your story?" wrote one person as another added: "How did you get all of them bruises?"

We're wishing Charlotte the speediest of recoveries!

Latest News

Charlotte Crosby Shows Off Her Surprising Natural Hair And Her 'Jelly' Belly To Prove Instagram Isn't Real
How To Watch Wireless Festival 2018 On MTV
Pokemon Sun &amp; Moon Legendaries
Here's The ONLY Way To Grab This Special, Limited-time Legendary Pokémon
Fans Fear For Charlotte Crosby As She Sustains Extensive 'Injuries' On Both Legs
How The Bisexual Lighting Meme Made Me Feel Seen
Fab LGBTQ+ Glow Ups That Will Make You Even Prouder To Be You
Why Celebrating Pride Matters More Than Ever Right Now
This Make-Up Artist Is Creating Sculptures Out Of MAC Lipsticks And It’s Wild
Primark Is Ditching Dress Sizes In A Bid To Become 'More Inclusive'
The Reviews Of This Savage X Fenty Robe Will Inspire You To Buy It Immediately
Janelle Monáe Ft. Grimes - Pynk - Music Video
18 Of The Queerest Moments Of #20GayTeen
The Best Moisturisers For Acne Prone Skin
Charlotte Crosby’s Favourite Position With Josh Ritchie Isn’t What We Expected
The Best Face Mask For Your Skin Type
Love Island's Josh Denzel's Ex Fully Exposes His Cheating Past
Love Island Fans Have Complained To Ofcom Over ‘Cruel’ Treatment Of Dani Dyer
Kylie Jenner gushes over baby Stormi Webster on Snapchat
Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable New Pics Of Baby Stormi Webster
Liam Payne earned a lot less than Cheryl last year
Liam Payne And Cheryl Announce Split
James Arthur
James Arthur Says He’s Retiring From Music Soon
From Ariana Grande To Ashley Graham: 10 Celebrities Who Have Embraced Their So-Called Imperfections

More From Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby Shows Off Her Surprising Natural Hair And Her 'Jelly' Belly To Prove Instagram Isn't Real
Fans Fear For Charlotte Crosby As She Sustains Extensive 'Injuries' On Both Legs
Charlotte Crosby’s Favourite Position With Josh Ritchie Isn’t What We Expected
Charlotte Crosby
Charlotte Crosby Reveals Her Favourite Position With Josh Ritchie | MTV UK
Charlotte Crosby and Joshua Ritchie on Instagram
Charlotte Crosby Trolls Josh Ritchie As He Sleeps And The Footage Is Relatable AF
MTV News
Charlotte Crosby Takes The Mick Out Of Sleeping Boyfriend Josh Ritchie
Just Tattoo Of Us: Everything You Need To Know About Series 3
Charlotte Crosby Ranks Her Body Confidence Out Of Ten And Talks Fad Diets
Charlotte Crosby
Charlotte Crosby Addresses Pregnancy Rumours | MTV UK
Charlotte Crosby Addresses Rumours That She’s Pregnant With Josh Ritchie’s Baby
Charlotte Crosby didn&#039;t remember who Adam Collard iwas.
Charlotte Crosby Doesn’t Remember her Romance With Love Island’s Adam Collard, Like, At All
Charlotte Crosby and Joshua Ritchie on Instagram
Charlotte Crosby Tried To Blame Josh Ritchie For Being Late And He Was Having None Of It

Trending Articles

Vicky Pattison Posts A Totally Unedited Selfie In Solidarity With Love Island’s Samira
Fans Fear For Charlotte Crosby As She Sustains Extensive 'Injuries' On Both Legs
Love Island's Josh Denzel's Ex Fully Exposes His Cheating Past
Zayn References Gigi Hadid Break-Up In New Beyoncé Cover
Charlotte Crosby’s Favourite Position With Josh Ritchie Isn’t What We Expected
Geordie Shore’s Marnie Simpson Has Something To Say About Her Corrective Nose Job Surgery
Charlotte Crosby Shows Off Her Surprising Natural Hair And Her 'Jelly' Belly To Prove Instagram Isn't Real
Khloe Kardashian Opens Up About The Realities Of Parenthood For The First Time
Kourtney Kardashian and Joyce Bonelli attend the WWD and Variety&#039;s Stylemakers event at Smashbox Studios on November 15, 2015
The Kardashians' Ex-MUA Joyce Bonelli Posts Savage Instagram About The Fam
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin in Miami
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s Relationship Confirmed To Be “Heating Up”
From Ariana Grande To Ashley Graham: 10 Celebrities Who Have Embraced Their So-Called Imperfections
Love Island Fans Have Complained To Ofcom Over ‘Cruel’ Treatment Of Dani Dyer