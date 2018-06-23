Fans Fear For Charlotte Crosby As She Sustains Extensive 'Injuries' On Both Legs

Geordie Shore lass Charlotte Crosby has left fans worried after displaying several bruises and cuts on both of her legs.

The Charlotte Show star took to Instagram stories on Monday to reveal the painful AF looking 'injuries', and while she didn't reveal how she got them she dropped a major hint that it's a result of taking part in extreme sports.

Hit play on the video to see the shocking full extent of Charlotte Crosby's injuries on both legs...

Ouch!

With bruises covering pretty much the entirety of her pins as well as her hip area, it's safe to say Charlotte has been in the wars.

While it's still a mystery precisely how Charlotte sustained the injuries, she recently wrapped filming on Celebrity Coach Trip, where she tried her hand at extreme sports.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: "The last 2 weeks have been BLOODY FANTASTIC. What a rollercoaster!"

"Being a massive fan of @coachtripofficial and the one and only BIG BRENDON. When the opportunity arose to take part I was literally BUZZING."

It's likely that her injuries are a result of the extreme activities she took part in during filming, as she added: "never did I think i would of actually met the amazing people I have and did so many amazing things pushing my boundaries and finding extreme sports that I’m actually really good at! [sic].

She continued: "What a laugh we have had 😂😂 I will never ever forget the absolutely crazy stuff we have done and the memories we have made. Cast and crew LOVE YAS ❤️Can’t wait for yous all to see it 👀👀👀."

Unsurprisingly, fans were pretty concerned for Char with many of them taking to the comments to question how she hurt herself.

"Omg charlotte what happened to your legs on your story?" wrote one person as another added: "How did you get all of them bruises?"

We're wishing Charlotte the speediest of recoveries!