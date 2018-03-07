Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Admits She's 'Broody' And Fans Couldn't Be More Excited

It seems former Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby only has one thing on her mind today, and we must say it's pretty unexpected.

The star took to Twitter to make the revelation that she's feeling super 'broody', and we just hope she has informed her current bae, Josh Ritchie.

Take a look at the video to see Charlotte Crosby's most unashamedly sexy snaps ever...

"So broody its a joke (sic)," tweeted the babe.

Needless to say, the admission got plenty of people talking and loads of Char's fans got back to her with their own worldly parenting wisdom.

Instagram/CharlotteGshore

"They are cute.. until they hit 2/3 then they are gifts from the devil 😩 😩," warned one fan as another literally offered up their own child for a practice-run: "You’re more then welcome to have my baby. He doesn’t sleep but the cuteness makes up for it. 24hours and I bet it changes your mind 😂 (sic)."

Others couldn't be more excited that the lass has turned her attention to motherhood, with fans certain she'll make a great mam.

"You’re so ready to settle down and so made to be a mam with all the love you gave to give 😘 ❤️," tweeted one person as another added: "You will make a great mum Char, I’m excited for you! 💞."

"I am sure when you do have baby you would be great Mum," wrote another person.

We can't help but wonder whether she has discussed her latest feelings with her current bae, Josh, but tbh if he isn't up for it @sherrard26 is down anyway: "I'll help you out of you like 😂," wrote the fan.

How selfless.

Whenever Char chooses to take on motherhood we're sure she's going to be a proper mint mam. We reckon she should steer clear of the random Twitter sperm donors though.

