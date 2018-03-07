Charlotte Crosby

Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Admits She's 'Broody' And Fans Couldn't Be More Excited

The former Geordie Shore star is thinking about baby making.

Rachel Davies-Day
Wednesday, March 7, 2018 - 12:18

It seems former Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby only has one thing on her mind today, and we must say it's pretty unexpected.

The star took to Twitter to make the revelation that she's feeling super 'broody', and we just hope she has informed her current bae, Josh Ritchie.

Take a look at the video to see Charlotte Crosby's most unashamedly sexy snaps ever...

"So broody its a joke (sic)," tweeted the babe.

Needless to say, the admission got plenty of people talking and loads of Char's fans got back to her with their own worldly parenting wisdom.

Instagram/CharlotteGshore

"They are cute.. until they hit 2/3 then they are gifts from the devil 😩 😩," warned one fan as another literally offered up their own child for a practice-run: "You’re more then welcome to have my baby. He doesn’t sleep but the cuteness makes up for it. 24hours and I bet it changes your mind 😂 (sic)."

Others couldn't be more excited that the lass has turned her attention to motherhood, with fans certain she'll make a great mam.

"You’re so ready to settle down and so made to be a mam with all the love you gave to give 😘 ❤️," tweeted one person as another added: "You will make a great mum Char, I’m excited for you! 💞."

"I am sure when you do have baby you would be great Mum," wrote another person.

We can't help but wonder whether she has discussed her latest feelings with her current bae, Josh, but tbh if he isn't up for it @sherrard26 is down anyway: "I'll help you out of you like 😂," wrote the fan.

How selfless.

Whenever Char chooses to take on motherhood we're sure she's going to be a proper mint mam. We reckon she should steer clear of the random Twitter sperm donors though.

Now take a look at all the reality star pregnancies we didn't see coming...

Latest News

Years &amp; Years
Years & Years Return with Stunning 'Sanctify' Music Video
All The 2018 UK Festivals You Need To Know About
Who Is Zach Tull? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach OG
Jess Impiazzi Opens Up About Battle With Depression After Baby Nephew Tragically Died While In Her Care
Detective Pikachu
Here Are 5 New Things We Just Learned About Detective Pikachu
What Is Lucid Dreaming And How Can You Control It?
Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera Seems to Confirm Demi Lovato Duet Rumours
Is Rihanna Gearing Up To Drop A Lingerie Line?
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Admits She's 'Broody' And Fans Couldn't Be More Excited
Scribblenauts Showdown
Here's When You'll Be Able To Play Scribblenauts Showdown
The Creators Of The Viral Pimple Popping Toy On What Makes The Perfect Pus
The Best Feminist Clapbacks Of All Time Ever by Moxie Author Jennifer Mathieu
Chris Hughes Has His Say On Whether He And Olivia Attwood Might Get Back Together
Pharrell Showers Ariana Grande with Praise in Ask Anything Chat
David Beckham Side Eyeing Bella Hadid Is The Awkward Celeb Moment We Never Saw Coming
Kendall Jenner Was Reportedly Hospitalised Before Attending The Oscars After-Party
Kim Kardashian Goes Topless At Dinner Before Causing Outrage Over Shocking Pet Snake
Will Smith Just Accepted The Ultimate YouTube Challenge And No One Can Believe He Said Yes
Is Kourtney Kardashian's Romance With Boyfriend Younes Bendjima On The Rocks?
Teen Mom UK Series 3 First Look: Amber Butler Admits She’s ‘Nervous’ To Meet Ex Ste Rankine’s New Girlfriend As She Prepares For House-Warming Party

More From Charlotte Crosby

The Charlotte Show
The Charlotte Show 1 | Exclusive Videos
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Admits She's 'Broody' And Fans Couldn't Be More Excited
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Gushes About 'Very Sexy' Josh Ritchie As They Strip Down To Their Underwear
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby's Long-Term Plans With Stephen Bear 'Terrified' Her Mum
Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Tweets Then Deletes This Declaration Of 'Love' For Josh Ritchie
15 Throwback Tweets From Charlotte Crosby That Deserve To Be Framed
TV Shows
Ex On The Beach’s Marnie Simpson Pies Off Stephen Bear Because Of Geordie Shore Bestie Charlotte Crosby - EXCLUSIVE
Charlotte Crosby Reveals Her Ultimate Happy Place And It’s Not Where You’d Expect - EXCLUSIVE
The Charlotte Show
Exclusive! Charlotte Crosby Reveals Her Biggest Fear As She Confirms New MTV Reality Series The Charlotte Show And Opens Up About True Love
The Charlotte Show
The Charlotte Show | Charlotte Crosby Teases Her New Series, Reveals Her Biggest Fear In Life
Charlotte Crosby Admits The Extent To Which She’s Glued To Her Phone
Olivia Attwood reveals nipple revealing outfit caused 3 day argument with ex Chris Hughes
Olivia Attwood Reveals Three Day Argument With Chris Hughes Over Nipple Revealing Top

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby's Long-Term Plans With Stephen Bear 'Terrified' Her Mum
Sophie Kasaei, Olivia Buckland And Lateysha Grace Talk Relationships In That's What She Said Episode 2
Kim Kardashian Goes Topless At Dinner Before Causing Outrage Over Shocking Pet Snake
Kim Kardashian posing in an industrial kitchen
Kim Kardashian Gets Rinsed For Sexy New Picture
Teen Mom UK Series 3 First Look: Amber Butler Admits She’s ‘Nervous’ To Meet Ex Ste Rankine’s New Girlfriend As She Prepares For House-Warming Party
Geordie Shore’s Abbie Holborn Admits She Was ‘Really Angry’ That Stephanie Snowdon ‘Lied’ As The Lasses React To Their Radge Fight - EXCLUSIVE
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Gushes About 'Very Sexy' Josh Ritchie As They Strip Down To Their Underwear
David Beckham Side Eyeing Bella Hadid Is The Awkward Celeb Moment We Never Saw Coming
Life
12 Awkward AF Boners All Guys Have Had
The Creators Of The Viral Pimple Popping Toy On What Makes The Perfect Pus
Jess Impiazzi Opens Up About Battle With Depression After Baby Nephew Tragically Died While In Her Care
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Admits She's 'Broody' And Fans Couldn't Be More Excited