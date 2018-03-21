Charlotte Crosby

Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Has Totally Transformed Her Look With A Full On Fringe

The Geordie Shore lass has been flaunting an entirely new look.

Rachel Davies-Day
Thursday, March 22, 2018 - 10:20

Former Geordie Shore babe Charlotte Crosby has taken to social media after drastically changing her look with a brand new fringe.

The lass switched up her appearance ahead of a seriously wild night out with pal Sophie Kasaei, and she well and truly flaunted the transformation in a series of Instagram videos.

Hit play on the video to see Charlotte's transformation over the years since joining Geordie Shore! Look at how far she's come...

Char also snapped an absolutely fire selfie before she headed out, simply captioning it: "Hiya fringe 👋🏼."

We have to say the new 'do is looking proper mint.

Hiya fringe 👋🏼

Hiya fringe 👋🏼

A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) on

The lasses' fans are in total agreement with us there, and they also noticed her pout: "She looks a bit like Rihanna but with bigger lips," wrote one person in the comments, as another added: "LOVE YOUR LIPS ❤️ sexy as hell 👄💕."

"How far are you going to pump those lips up lass!!" wrote someone else, as a fourth chimed in: "Charlotte you look so good stop with your lips!"

Instagram/CharlotteGshore

Charlotte recently spoke out about not giving a monkey's what other people think about her cosmetic procedures.

In fact, she loves to have a little troll herself because she knows it gets the haters going, she told Closer: "I purposely post the pictures where my lips look the biggest… I do it to wind people up!"

She added: "I love everything about the way I look now. Everyone has a different opinion, but I don’t care what they think. I think I look quite pretty and most people comment, saying I’m ‘fit’ and ‘sexy."

Instagram/CharlotteGshore

As for her own personal reasons for getting lip filler, she explained: "My lips were non-existent and I hated that. I’ve got two dominant front teeth so when I smiled… I’d look like Bugs Bunny."

Fair enough! Everyone should do whatever it is that makes them feel happy and confident in themselves.

Obsessing over the new look, Char!

Don't forget to catch our lass on brand new 'The Charlotte Show' Wednesday 28th at 9pm only on MTV!

Now take a look at the video to see Charlotte Crosby's sexiest snaps ever...

 

 

 

 

 

 

