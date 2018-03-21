Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Has Totally Transformed Her Look With A Full On Fringe

Former Geordie Shore babe Charlotte Crosby has taken to social media after drastically changing her look with a brand new fringe.

The lass switched up her appearance ahead of a seriously wild night out with pal Sophie Kasaei, and she well and truly flaunted the transformation in a series of Instagram videos.

Char also snapped an absolutely fire selfie before she headed out, simply captioning it: "Hiya fringe 👋🏼."

We have to say the new 'do is looking proper mint.

The lasses' fans are in total agreement with us there, and they also noticed her pout: "She looks a bit like Rihanna but with bigger lips," wrote one person in the comments, as another added: "LOVE YOUR LIPS ❤️ sexy as hell 👄💕."

"How far are you going to pump those lips up lass!!" wrote someone else, as a fourth chimed in: "Charlotte you look so good stop with your lips!"

Charlotte recently spoke out about not giving a monkey's what other people think about her cosmetic procedures.

In fact, she loves to have a little troll herself because she knows it gets the haters going, she told Closer: "I purposely post the pictures where my lips look the biggest… I do it to wind people up!"

She added: "I love everything about the way I look now. Everyone has a different opinion, but I don’t care what they think. I think I look quite pretty and most people comment, saying I’m ‘fit’ and ‘sexy."

As for her own personal reasons for getting lip filler, she explained: "My lips were non-existent and I hated that. I’ve got two dominant front teeth so when I smiled… I’d look like Bugs Bunny."

Fair enough! Everyone should do whatever it is that makes them feel happy and confident in themselves.

Obsessing over the new look, Char!

