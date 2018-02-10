Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Tweets Then Deletes This Declaration Of 'Love' For Josh Ritchie

On Valentine's day, former Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby went Instagram official with her Love Island lad, Josh Ritchie and now the lass has gone and dropped the L-bomb.

The lass made the luurve announcement in a tweet that she later deleted, but not before everyone caught on. Plus the pair literally sent us into cuteness overdrive with their latest PDA on the 'gram.

Take a look at the video to see Charlotte Crosby's most unashamedly sexy snaps ever...

Char's declaration came after she posted the cutest snap of her looking lovingly at Josh while she wrapped her arms around him in the back of the car.

The snap, which Charlotte simply captioned "JR" alongside two heart emojis, prompted fans to question their relationship status.

Instagram/CharlotteGshore

That's when Charlotte headed over to Twitter to clear things up once and for all, telling her three million followers: "Ok I've said it I love @ritchie_joshua."

She later decided to delete the tweet, but while the best of us have let the L-word slip out a little too early before (first date, too soon?), written confirmation was surely no accident.

So does she love him or not?

9.2.18 9.2.18 A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) on Feb 10, 2018 at 5:24am PST

Fortunately, all will be revealed very soon as we're about to get huge glimpse into Charlotte's life when she makes a return to our screens on 'The Charlotte Show'.

We're set to see more of the lass than we ever have before, and if the teaser is anything to go by, we're going to be given access all areas when it comes to her love life!

Don't forget to catch the Charlotte Show Weds 28th March at 9pm on MTV!

Now here's Charlotte letting you in on what you can expect from the show...