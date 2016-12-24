Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Defends Herself Following Scarlett Moffatt's Fitness DVD Backlash

Former Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby has come out in defense of her own fitness DVD's after Gogglebox's Scarlett Moffatt came under fire for hers.

The Charlotte Show's frontwoman has two hugely popular workout DVD's, 3 Minute Belly Blitz and 3 Minute Bum Blitz, and she insists she did everything by the book.

Char says she never over-exercised or seriously restricted the amount she was eating, which reports are suggesting Scarlett did to achieve her slimmer frame around the time of her DVD's release.

She told The Sun: "I never felt the pressure to lose weight, definitely not. I had a totally different experience to Scarlett."

She continued: "I have obviously been able to keep the weight off because I did it very normally and I did it by the book; it’s just strange.

"I don’t know what it was like for Scarlett – everyone feels differently about it. Some people struggle," she said.

Char's Belly Blitz became the is the biggest-selling fitness DVD in 15 years, beating Davina McCall.

Scarlett has been accused of lying about how she lost three stone in weight in 2016. Reports claim she actually attended a strict boot camp and seriously restricted her calorie intake, consuming half the amount her DVD recommends.

The Gogglebox babe is yet to respond to the allegations.

