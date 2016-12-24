Charlotte Crosby

Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Defends Herself Following Scarlett Moffatt's Fitness DVD Backlash

The former Geordie Shore lass insists she did things by the book.

Thursday, March 15, 2018 - 11:07

Former Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby has come out in defense of her own fitness DVD's after Gogglebox's Scarlett Moffatt came under fire for hers.

The Charlotte Show's frontwoman has two hugely popular workout DVD's, 3 Minute Belly Blitz and 3 Minute Bum Blitz, and she insists she did everything by the book.

Char says she never over-exercised or seriously restricted the amount she was eating, which reports are suggesting Scarlett did to achieve her slimmer frame around the time of her DVD's release.

She told The Sun: "I never felt the pressure to lose weight, definitely not. I had a totally different experience to Scarlett."

Training in the day.... Training on the night...💪🏻 beast mode ready to feel amazing again 😍 my @inthestyle activewear range is so unreal man ❤️

She continued: "I have obviously been able to keep the weight off because I did it very normally and I did it by the book; it’s just strange.

"I don’t know what it was like for Scarlett – everyone feels differently about it. Some people struggle," she said.

Char's Belly Blitz became the is the biggest-selling fitness DVD in 15 years, beating Davina McCall.

Ahhh it's Christmas Eve I'm so excited! And it means only 2 more sleeps until my weight loss DVD is out in stores plus you can pre order it on Amazon now (link in bio) I can't wait for you all to see it 🎅🏽❤️💪🏽 #weightloss #motivation #fitness

Scarlett has been accused of lying about how she lost three stone in weight in 2016. Reports claim she actually attended a strict boot camp and seriously restricted her calorie intake, consuming half the amount her DVD recommends.

The Gogglebox babe is yet to respond to the allegations.

