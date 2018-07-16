Charlotte Crosby Accidentally Flashes MAJOR Bum Cheek As She Performs Gymnastics In Teeny Dress

We already knew that Geordie Shore lass Charlotte Crosby was a woman of many talents, but it looks like she can add gymnastics to her repertoire of skills.

Yep, Char was able to perform not one, but SIX roly-polies in a row on the solid, hard streets of Berlin.

Hit play on the video to watch Charlotte Crosby flash major bum cheek as she performs multiple forward rolls on the street...

Btw, DO NOT try this at home.

Lord only knows how she managed to bang out six of those bad boys down the street without causing any serious damage, but she did take to Instagram to write: "Sore head. Y tho?"

Are we really wondering why?

Instagram/CharlotteGshore

While the whole thing might have been a health and safety nightmare, we can't help but be a little impressed by Charlotte's pure skills.

Char is currently taking Germany by storm and recently visited the MTV Germany offices.

The lass documented her thoughts over on the 'gram, writing: "An 8 year long rollercoaster 🎢 Feel truly blessed I get to travel the world and visit so many countries with MTV ❤️ having so much fun today with @mtvgermany in Berlin ✨ who’s been to Berlin? What things do I need to see while I’m here?! ✨"

All this was accompanied by a snap of the lass posing next to an apt sign, which read: "The best things in life are MTV."

Instagram/CharlotteGshore

Ain't that the truth!

Love ya, Char.