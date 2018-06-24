Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby Causes Fans To Completely Freak Out Over THIS Picture

The former Geordie Shore lass put her fans in a momentary spin.

Wednesday, July 4, 2018 - 15:21

Intentionally or not, former Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby just gave her fans the surprise of their lives.

The Charlotte Show's frontwoman took to Instagram to upload a totally innocent mirror pic, but at first glance it looks an awful lot like she's waiting for some important news.

Hit play on the video to see Charlotte Crosby address rumours she's pregnant with Josh Ritchie's baby...

Anyone who took the time to read the caption knows Charlotte is merely checking out her favourite lashes from her cosmetics line.

But pretty much everyone and their aunt rushed to the comments to say they thought she was staring at a pregnancy test.

Fave lashes ‘VAMP’ on tonight @fliquecosmetics I have a favourite daytime set and night time set these are my night time ones 👌👀

"I looked at your reflection in the mirror 1st and thought this was a pregnancy test !!!! Nearly weed with excitement 😂🤣 [sic]," wrote one person as another added: "Thought it was a pregnancy test at first glance 😳😳😳."

"Full on thought that was a pregnancy test and got excited ffs 😂 [sic]," said someone else and a fourth added: "I saw the mirror pic first and was buzzing thinking it was a pregnancy announcement looking down at the test... to realise it’s lashes 😂🙈 [sic]."

In fact, the snap was genuinely flooded with hundreds of comments saying the same thing. Even we had to do a double take!

I Love you baby ❤️

I Love you baby ❤️

A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) on

But it seems Charlotte isn't thinking about procreating right now as she recently denied being pregnant with Josh Ritchie's baby.

Looks like Charlotte just proved we ALL need to go to Specsavers.

Now check out the video to see Charlotte Crosby reveal her unexpected favourite position with Josh Ritchie...

Latest News

The Best High-Coverage Foundations For Flawless Skin
Geordie Shore: Everything You Need To Know About Series 17
Fans thought Charlotte Crosby had a prengnacy test
Charlotte Crosby Causes Fans To Completely Freak Out Over THIS Picture
The Incredible Amount Of Money Kylie Jenner Spent On Stormi’s Shoe Collection
Years &amp; Years - If You&#039;re Over Me - Music Video
Years & Years Talk ‘If You’re Over Me’ Sexy Choreo & Cliffhangers In MTV Laid Bare
Charlotte Crosby Goes Pure Radge And Breaks A Table In England Match Mayhem
Chantelle Connelly partied at New York Pride On the XTube float.
Chantelle Connelly Lived Her Best Life At New York City Pride With A 12 Foot Penis Canon Of Dreams
Chantelle Connelly From Geordie Shore Goes Topless
Chantelle Connelly's Got Abs Of Steel As She Goes Completely Topless And Flaunts Drastic New Hair
The Reason Caroline Flack And Andrew Brady Have Been Hit With Split Rumours
The Best Unisex Fragrances That Smell Great On Everyone
Ella Mai&#039;s &#039;Boo&#039;d Up&#039; (Remix) (Ft. Nicki Minaj &amp; Quavo)
Nicki Minaj And Quavo Remixed Ella Mai’s ‘Boo’d Up’ And No One Knows What To Think
How To Get Rid Of Keratosis Pilaris Aka Bumpy Chicken Skin
Samira and Eyal from Love Island
Love Island's Eyal Booker Explains Why Samira Is The Biggest SNAKE In The Villa
Do These Matching Instagram Posts Prove That Bella Hadid And The Weeknd Are Back On?
The Most Awkward Thing Happened On Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin's Date
Halsey and G-Eazy split
Halsey Announces Split From G-Eazy Days After Being Spotted With Machine Gun Kelly
Bad Bunny
Baby Bunny Causes Bomb Scare in Australia
At The Top Hostel Dubai
You Can Now Stay On A Hostel On The 66th Floor Of A Dubai Skyscraper
10 Of The Best Bikinis For Girls With Smaller Boobs
Jemma Lucy Reveals Gory Details Of Her 'Excruciating' Bum Lift Surgeries But Vows To Have Multiple More Ops

More From Charlotte Crosby

Fans thought Charlotte Crosby had a prengnacy test
Charlotte Crosby Causes Fans To Completely Freak Out Over THIS Picture
Charlotte Crosby Goes Pure Radge And Breaks A Table In England Match Mayhem
Charlotte Crosby
Charlotte Crosby Goes Pure Radge And Breaks Table In England Match Mayhem | MTV Celeb
Celebrity
These Celebrities Who Starred In Just Tattoo Of Us Prove That NO ONE Is Safe
Just Tattoo Of Us: Everything You Need To Know About Series 3
Charlotte Crosby Perfectly Captures What Happiness Looks Like In A Single Picture
Charlotte Crosby Shows Off Her Surprising Natural Hair And Her 'Jelly' Belly To Prove Instagram Isn't Real
Fans Fear For Charlotte Crosby As She Sustains Extensive 'Injuries' On Both Legs
Charlotte Crosby’s Favourite Position With Josh Ritchie Isn’t What We Expected
Charlotte Crosby
Charlotte Crosby Reveals Her Favourite Position With Josh Ritchie | MTV UK
Charlotte Crosby and Joshua Ritchie on Instagram
Charlotte Crosby Trolls Josh Ritchie As He Sleeps And The Footage Is Relatable AF
MTV News
Charlotte Crosby Takes The Mick Out Of Sleeping Boyfriend Josh Ritchie

Trending Articles

Fans Fear For Charlotte Crosby As She Sustains Extensive 'Injuries' On Both Legs
Fans thought Charlotte Crosby had a prengnacy test
Charlotte Crosby Causes Fans To Completely Freak Out Over THIS Picture
Charlotte Crosby Shows Off Her Surprising Natural Hair And Her 'Jelly' Belly To Prove Instagram Isn't Real
Chantelle Connelly From Geordie Shore Goes Topless
Chantelle Connelly's Got Abs Of Steel As She Goes Completely Topless And Flaunts Drastic New Hair
Love Island: Josh Denzel's EOTB Ex Kayleigh Morris Throws Her Support Behind Georgia Steel In The Best Way
Charlotte Crosby Perfectly Captures What Happiness Looks Like In A Single Picture
The Most Awkward Thing Happened On Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin's Date
Lili Reinhart On Why She’s ‘Not Okay’ With Talking About Cole Sprouse Relationship
Samira and Eyal from Love Island
Love Island's Eyal Booker Explains Why Samira Is The Biggest SNAKE In The Villa
Jemma Lucy Reveals Gory Details Of Her 'Excruciating' Bum Lift Surgeries But Vows To Have Multiple More Ops
Charlotte Crosby’s Favourite Position With Josh Ritchie Isn’t What We Expected
Vicky Pattison Posts A Totally Unedited Selfie In Solidarity With Love Island’s Samira