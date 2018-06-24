Charlotte Crosby Causes Fans To Completely Freak Out Over THIS Picture

Intentionally or not, former Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby just gave her fans the surprise of their lives.

The Charlotte Show's frontwoman took to Instagram to upload a totally innocent mirror pic, but at first glance it looks an awful lot like she's waiting for some important news.

Hit play on the video to see Charlotte Crosby address rumours she's pregnant with Josh Ritchie's baby...

Anyone who took the time to read the caption knows Charlotte is merely checking out her favourite lashes from her cosmetics line.

But pretty much everyone and their aunt rushed to the comments to say they thought she was staring at a pregnancy test.

"I looked at your reflection in the mirror 1st and thought this was a pregnancy test !!!! Nearly weed with excitement 😂🤣 [sic]," wrote one person as another added: "Thought it was a pregnancy test at first glance 😳😳😳."

"Full on thought that was a pregnancy test and got excited ffs 😂 [sic]," said someone else and a fourth added: "I saw the mirror pic first and was buzzing thinking it was a pregnancy announcement looking down at the test... to realise it’s lashes 😂🙈 [sic]."

In fact, the snap was genuinely flooded with hundreds of comments saying the same thing. Even we had to do a double take!

But it seems Charlotte isn't thinking about procreating right now as she recently denied being pregnant with Josh Ritchie's baby.

Looks like Charlotte just proved we ALL need to go to Specsavers.

