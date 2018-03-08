Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Just Threw Major Shade At TOWIE's Pete Wicks

There are no shortage of reality stars with a healthy amount of rivalry between them, but we have to say we were quite surprised by the competition going on between TOWIE's Pete Wicks and Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby.

Following the release of Pete's book, 'The Dogs That Saved My Life', the lass took to her Instagram stories to let him know loud and clear that she is very much winning when it comes to their furry creatures.

As a fellow animal lover, Char was clearly excited to delve into Pete's first venture into the world of publishing, but that didn't stop her shading his dog.

"Thanks @P_Wicks01 my dogs still cuter than yours tho (sic)," wrote the lass.

Woah. Surely Pete isn't going to take that laying down, or sitting down, or rolling over, or playing dead (okay sorry, we'll stop).

To make matters worse, Charlotte enlisted the help of the Instagram stories pen to have a little doodle on Pete's face, giving him some devil horns and an extra mustache.

The whole thing is pretty apPAWling if you ask us, and to think Pete was just being nice by sending Char his new book.

Let's be honest though, the lass is just having a bit of banter with her pal, and we're sure she can't wait to have a read.

