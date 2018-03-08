Charlotte Crosby

Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Just Threw Major Shade At TOWIE's Pete Wicks

We think Charlotte Crosby might be barking up the wrong tree.

Rachel Davies-Day
Thursday, March 8, 2018 - 17:14

There are no shortage of reality stars with a healthy amount of rivalry between them, but we have to say we were quite surprised by the competition going on between TOWIE's Pete Wicks and Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby.

Following the release of Pete's book, 'The Dogs That Saved My Life', the lass took to her Instagram stories to let him know loud and clear that she is very much winning when it comes to their furry creatures.

Take a look at the brand new trailer for The Charlotte Show featuring the one and only Charlotte Crosby...

As a fellow animal lover, Char was clearly excited to delve into Pete's first venture into the world of publishing, but that didn't stop her shading his dog. 

"Thanks @P_Wicks01 my dogs still cuter than yours tho (sic)," wrote the lass.

Instagram/CharlotteGshore

Woah. Surely Pete isn't going to take that laying down, or sitting down, or rolling over, or playing dead (okay sorry, we'll stop).

To make matters worse, Charlotte enlisted the help of the Instagram stories pen to have a little doodle on Pete's face, giving him some devil horns and an extra mustache.

Instagram/CharlotteGshore

The whole thing is pretty apPAWling if you ask us, and to think Pete was just being nice by sending Char his new book.

Let's be honest though, the lass is just having a bit of banter with her pal, and we're sure she can't wait to have a read.

Now take a look at Charlotte Crosby's sexiest snaps ever...

Latest News

A University Student Tweeted A Video Of Her Racist Abuse And Here's What Happened
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Just Threw Major Shade At TOWIE's Pete Wicks
YUNGBLUD
Get to Know: YUNGBLUD
A GIF Guide To Dumping Someone
Cheryl and Liam at the BRITs
Cheryl Pies Liam Payne After He Says He Would Give Her Away For A Cheeseburger
Geordie Shore 16: Everything You Need To Know About The Brand New Series From New Radgies To New Adventures
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello Shines In Stunning 'Never Be the Same' Music Video
Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Are Reportedly 'Taking A Break' From Their Relationship
Liam Payne and Cheryl
Is This The Reason Behind Liam Payne And Cheryl's Rumoured Relationship Troubles?
DJ Khaled &amp; Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato, Chloe x Halle and Sade Release 'A Wrinkle In Time' Singles
Geordie Shore Finale Spoiler Video: Sam Gowland Has A Big Question To Ask Chloe Ferry As The Pair Share A Romantic Last Night Date
Kendall And Kylie Jenner 'Slapped With A $57,000 Fine' For Unpaid Rent?
Demi Lovato Is A Seasoned Pro At Sliding In The DMs And We Should All Be More Like Her
Why We’re Turning The #SOUNDON Women's Voices This International Women's Day
Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Have Launched A Unisex Make-Up Range
Kylie Jenner&#039;s new ring
Kylie Jenner Has A New Ring On Her Wedding Finger And It's Special Meaning Will Make Your Heart Burst
I'm A Guy And I'm A Feminist. Here's Why You Should Be Too
Gals: Here Are 10 F**ks You Should Stop Giving
How To Be Unapologetic In Everything You Do
Years &amp; Years
Years & Years Return with Stunning 'Sanctify' Music Video

More From Charlotte Crosby

Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Just Threw Major Shade At TOWIE's Pete Wicks
The Charlotte Show
The Charlotte Show | Series Trailer
The Charlotte Show
The Charlotte Show | Exclusive Videos
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Admits She's 'Broody' And Fans Couldn't Be More Excited
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Gushes About 'Very Sexy' Josh Ritchie As They Strip Down To Their Underwear
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby's Long-Term Plans With Stephen Bear 'Terrified' Her Mum
Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Tweets Then Deletes This Declaration Of 'Love' For Josh Ritchie
15 Throwback Tweets From Charlotte Crosby That Deserve To Be Framed
TV Shows
Ex On The Beach’s Marnie Simpson Pies Off Stephen Bear Because Of Geordie Shore Bestie Charlotte Crosby - EXCLUSIVE
Charlotte Crosby Reveals Her Ultimate Happy Place And It’s Not Where You’d Expect - EXCLUSIVE
The Charlotte Show
Exclusive! Charlotte Crosby Reveals Her Biggest Fear As She Confirms New MTV Reality Series The Charlotte Show And Opens Up About True Love
The Charlotte Show
The Charlotte Show | Charlotte Crosby Teases Her New Series, Reveals Her Biggest Fear In Life

Trending Articles

Sophie Kasaei, Olivia Buckland And Lateysha Grace Talk Relationships In That's What She Said Episode 2
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby's Long-Term Plans With Stephen Bear 'Terrified' Her Mum
Geordie Shore Finale Spoiler Video: Sam Gowland Has A Big Question To Ask Chloe Ferry As The Pair Share A Romantic Last Night Date
Kim Kardashian posing in an industrial kitchen
Kim Kardashian Gets Rinsed For Sexy New Picture
David Beckham Side Eyeing Bella Hadid Is The Awkward Celeb Moment We Never Saw Coming
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Just Threw Major Shade At TOWIE's Pete Wicks
Teen Mom UK Series 3 First Look: Amber Butler Admits She’s ‘Nervous’ To Meet Ex Ste Rankine’s New Girlfriend As She Prepares For House-Warming Party
Liam Payne and Cheryl
Is This The Reason Behind Liam Payne And Cheryl's Rumoured Relationship Troubles?
Love Island's Olivia Buckland Opens Up About Past Abusive Relationship: I Was A Broken Person
Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Have Launched A Unisex Make-Up Range
Cheryl and Liam at the BRITs
Cheryl Pies Liam Payne After He Says He Would Give Her Away For A Cheeseburger
Jess Impiazzi Opens Up About Battle With Depression After Baby Nephew Tragically Died While In Her Care