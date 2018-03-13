Charlotte Crosby Reveals Real Reason She Broke Down In The Street: 'I Made One Of The Biggest Mistakes Of My Life And I Paid For It'

Last month Former Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby was photographed breaking down in the street in Australia, and now she's finally broken her silence on what was really going on.

While the emotional outpour was largely reported to have something to do with her ex Stephen Bear, partially because she began to cry when an interviewer asked her about him on the same day, she has revealed it was nothing to do with him at all.

Take a look at the video to see the first official teaser for 'The Charlotte Show'...

The Charlotte Show's frontwoman said that the fact she had just made one of the biggest mistakes of her life caused her to completely break down.

Speaking to Star Magazine, the lass revealed: "F**k, I made one of the biggest mistakes of my life and I paid for it. I can't tell you what it is, but it happened in Australia. Pictures came out of me crying and everyone thought I was breaking down over Stephen Bear, but it was nothing to do with him."

She added: "It was about something that happened in Australia and if I had a time machine, I'd go back and undo it."

The lass remained tight-lipped about what the almighty mistake was, but she has assured everyone that the good, the bad and the ugly is all going to be shown on The Charlotte Show.

"In the show you will see everything," she revealed.

She added: "People say why do it when you put everything on social media for everyone to see? But I don't - I put the best version of myself out there. You see us looking good or at amazing events. You don't see us when I've found out something awful or if I've done something really bad that I don't want anyone to know about."

"This show is like a raw onion with many layers. You see me at rock bottom."

Tune into The Charlotte Show Wednesday 28th March at 9pm to see Char at her absolute rawest.

Now you need to get checking out the video to see Charlotte Crosby's unfiltered lessons on love and heartbreak...