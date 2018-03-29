Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby's Mascara Runs As She Breaks Down In Tears

It's safe to say that last night was quite a whirlwind for former Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby as she celebrated the premiere of her brand new show, 'The Charlotte Show'.

And totally understandably, it all got a bit much for the lass at one point as she broke down in tears, resulting in the classic mascara-fuelled panda look that the best of us know all too well.

Hit play on the video to see Charlotte's emotional break down before she pulled herself together to join with Chloe Ferry, Sophie Kasaei and Pete Wicks on the dance floor...

The worldie struggled to get her words out as she admitted: "I'm crying so badly"

While Charlotte was clearly overwhelmed with emotion, we think it's safe to say that they were the happiest tears ever cried, since her show was a complete hit.

Fortunately, though the lass well and truly pulled herself together as she later hit the dance floor with pals Sophie Kasaei, Chloe Ferry, Pete Wicks and Sam Gowland for an almighty karaoke sesh.

We all know the Geordie's never do celebrations by halves, so it's no surprise that they ended up pure mortal and having a reet old laugh.

Char was all smiles by the end of the night as she had a little dance in the street, meanwhile, Chloe Ferry braved the stoney streets barefoot as she clutched on to her heels.

Erm, sorry Sam, but isn't it your job to hold those?

Despite Chlo's bae slacking on his usual boyfriend duties, it looks like everyone had a proper mint time.

HOWAY!

Don't forget to tune into The Charlotte Show Wednesday's at 9pm only on MTV!

Now get checking out the first episode in FULL right here...