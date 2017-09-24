Charlotte Crosby

Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby's Long-Term Plans With Stephen Bear 'Terrified' Her Mum

She knew Stephen Bear wasn't going to be Charlotte's 'forever boyfriend'.

Rachel Davies-Day
Tuesday, March 6, 2018 - 11:10

Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby has admitted that plenty of people warned her about Stephen Bear when they got together, and now her mum, Letitia Crosby, has revealed her own feelings about him.

It seems Char's mam knew that Bear wasn't going to be her 'forever boyfriend', and she was pretty terrified when the lass started to make long-term plans with him.

Take a look at the video to see Charlotte tease her new telly venture, 'The Charlotte Show'...

The mum-and-daughter duo chatted to Heat magazine for their Mother's Day issue, and Letitia revealed her instincts about Bear: "He wasn't horrible when we met him, but it did terrify me when she was making long-term plans, because I didn't think he was her forever boyfriend."

"I just don't say anything about her boyfriends, because it's not worth the backlash I'll get," she continued.

What you wearing to the spa today Mam? 👙 ......................oh 😂

What you wearing to the spa today Mam? 👙 ......................oh 😂

A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) on

Charlotte agreed, adding: "I never listen, I just need to find out in my own time. It's not like she didn't tell me she wasn't sure. The whole world warned me about Stephen. The question I ask myself now is, 'why didn't I believe anyone?'"

Tbh, the best of us have been guilty of falling for someone who is just plain bad news, something that usually only dawns on you when it comes to the breakup.

Mother and daughter Sundays ❤️

Mother and daughter Sundays ❤️

A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) on

Letitia said that Charlotte takes breakups pretty hard, admitting: "She's the same with every breakup - she goes to bed for about three days, cries solidly, and if you leave her, she texts you downstairs to come back up."

"That's only when I'm having a really bad time - I'm bedbound like an illness," Charlotte added.

I’m loving this quick style I did with the Catwalk Fishtail braid 🐟, I just clipped it around my own ponytail and that’s it ! @easilockshair is giving 20% discount if you use the code WEEKEND on ALL ORDERS! 😍😍

Fortunately, her mam is right there for her through it all: "She's really there for me, she's the only person I want when I'm very sad," said the lass.

That's what mums are for! 

Don't forget to catch more of Charlotte and her amazing mam on The Charlotte Show - coming to MTV Wednesday 28th March at 9pm!

Now take a look at the video to see what type of guy Charlotte is on the hunt for next...

 

