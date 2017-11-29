Charlotte Crosby

Have Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Been On A Date? Fans Are Convinced Because Of These Pictures

Are the on/off pair on again?! The internet says yes!

Saturday, December 2, 2017 - 12:23

We already know that Charlotte Crosby and her on/off boyfriend Stephen Bear are back on speaking terms after Bear told us as much. But are they actually dating again? 

All it’s taken is matching furry hats and a trip to Winter Wonderland in London’s Hyde Park to have fans completely convinced that the Just Tattoo Of Us co-stars have reunited. 

Charlotte’s incredible Geordie Shore transformation… 

Let’s do our best Sherlock Holmes impression and examine the evidence, shall we?

They did both post very similar selfies wearing almost identical furry winter hats on the same day taken at Winter Wonderland. 

🤤🌭☕️❄️

🤤🌭☕️❄️

A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) on

Er, so yeah, that’s enough to have fans filling the comments section on Charl’s Instagram account all convinced that she was out with her ex. 

“U was with Bear here,” insists one fan. “On a date with Bear,” claims another. “Were deffo together at Winter Wonderland yesterday, exact same hats as well, look on Bear’s page,” reckons a third. 

🐾

🐾

A post shared by Stephen Hollywood Bear (@stevie_bear) on

And it’s a similar story on Bear’s Insta. If you look at the picture he posted everyone is convinced that he’s with Charl… just check out the coat and hat of the person sitting next to him. Hmmmm! 

“Ahahah, Char is next 2 u,” says one comment. While another fan just wants the pair to admit that they are dating again, “No point hiding it... we have all guessed it...@charlottegshore & Bear are back together 💖 hope it works out for you both this time.” 

Is everyone just jumping to great big hat-based conclusions here? Tweet us @MTVUK and tell us what you think?

Don't forget to catch Just Tattoo Of Us on Monday at 10pm only on MTV!

 

WATCH! You HAVE to see Charlotte’s incredible Geordie Shore transformation… 

 

