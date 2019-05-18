Charlotte Crosby

Holly Hagan Reacts to Charlotte Crosby’s “Insane” Birthday Celebrations

29 never looked so gorgeous...

Saturday, May 18, 2019

Charlotte Crosby isn't letting any illness get in the way of her birthday fun.

Earlier this week, The Charlotte Show star told fans how she had been "bed bound for days", meaning her final week as a 28-year-old probably wasn't too pleasant.

Luckily, she seems to have made a gorgeous recovery just in time for her birthday yesterday as she made it out for a meal with her boyfriend Josh Ritchie.

Charlotte posted a stunning photo of the couple on Instagram and she is positively glowing while serving total fashion lewks, honey!

With a Fendi headband crowning her straightened caramel blonde hair and an adorable yellow mini-dress, she celebrated turning 29 in total summer-ready fashion.

Judging by the caption, our girl might not have been feeling 100% as she said "Managed to get out for a birthday bite to eat."

Well, we'd easily be fooled because she looks fresh off the plane from Mykonos to us. Honestly, how does one look so good after a week of being sick?

Her Geordie Shore sister Holly Hagan was clearly as shook as we are as she commented "Wow this is insane". Too right, Hols!

Instagram/CharlotteGShore

Charlotte and Josh were joined by her nearest and dearest friends and family at the Tomohawk restaurant in her homeland of Newcastle.

"What a lovely night with my most loved ones," she wrote. We hope it was your best yet, Char!

Happy birthday to you, queen!

