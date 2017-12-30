Charlotte Crosby

Is Charlotte Crosby dating Love Island’s Joshua Ritchie Now?

There’s been flirting on Twitter and IRL

Saturday, December 30, 2017 - 11:32

Charlotte Crosby is basically having the most fun Christmas holiday rn. And it’s pretty much a case a of “Bear who”, because it looks like the Geordie Shore babe is having too much of a good time with Love Island’s Joshua Ritchie to even think about her ex. 

There's been some obvious social media flirting as Charlotte very cryptically posted about her Boxing Day plans, using about a million heart Emojis. Josh then cheekily responded, 

Check out our 2017 Geordie Shore review... all the totally radge romances!   

“Why, where you going? Hope it's somewhere good like,” which had everyone online assuming they’d be spending the day together. 

Then Josh posted a pic to his Insta from a night out in Manchester a couple of days ago, and Charlotte’s legs are draped right over Joshua. Couldn’t really get much more flirty, could they?

And let’s not forget that Charl was spotted tashing on with Josh at Aaron Chalmers’ recent MMA fight in Newcastle. 

Whatever’s going on between these two, we just hope Charlotte is happy. 

WATCH! 2017 Geordie Shore year review... all the totally radge romances! 

