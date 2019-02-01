Josh Ritchie Dishes On Plans To Propose To Charlotte Crosby On TV

Charlotte Crosby's bae Josh Ritchie has just dished on his plans to propose to The Charlotte Show star, and it looks like there's a big chance we'll be able to watch the incredible moment back.

The Love Island lad seems pretty dedicated to providing that content for Char's reality series, and he would be more than up for proposing on camera if he thought it's what his lady wants.

He told The Sun: “I think if we're going to do it then it's going to get filmed, ain't it?"

Josh continued to say that he would probably figure out what Charlotte would want beforehand.

“It's her show now. I can't just say, 'I'm going to propose to you but I don't want to do it on camera'. I can't say that can I. I can't really say it. I think it'd be unfair. I think if anything, I should give her the option," he said.

But the whole thing will still be a surprise to Char, as he continued: "Obviously I won't tell her that I'm going to propose to her. What I'd do is I'd go to production. I'd mention it to her mum and dad."

"I'd see what's the best thing I could do if I was to do it. But we don't live together, so we'll see what happens with proposals, with children, when we start living together," he added.

So it looks like we could be seeing Josh and Charlotte get engaged, married AND have little radgies on our screens.

But in the meantime, the pair are enjoying the success of The Charlotte Show series 2 after a mint premiere on Wednesday night.

