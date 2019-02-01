Charlotte Crosby

Josh Ritchie Dishes On Plans To Propose To Charlotte Crosby On TV

Does this mean we could be seeing them get engaged on The Charlotte Show?

Friday, February 1, 2019 - 14:47

Charlotte Crosby's bae Josh Ritchie has just dished on his plans to propose to The Charlotte Show star, and it looks like there's a big chance we'll be able to watch the incredible moment back.

The Love Island lad seems pretty dedicated to providing that content for Char's reality series, and he would be more than up for proposing on camera if he thought it's what his lady wants.

Go behind the scenes out Charlotte Crosby's out of hand house party for The Charlotte Show's premiere...

He told The Sun: “I think if we're going to do it then it's going to get filmed, ain't it?"

Instagram/CharlotteGShore

Josh continued to say that he would probably figure out what Charlotte would want beforehand.

“It's her show now. I can't just say, 'I'm going to propose to you but I don't want to do it on camera'. I can't say that can I. I can't really say it. I think it'd be unfair. I think if anything, I should give her the option," he said.

But the whole thing will still be a surprise to Char, as he continued: "Obviously I won't tell her that I'm going to propose to her. What I'd do is I'd go to production. I'd mention it to her mum and dad."

"I'd see what's the best thing I could do if I was to do it. But we don't live together, so we'll see what happens with proposals, with children, when we start living together," he added.

Instagram

So it looks like we could be seeing Josh and Charlotte get engaged, married AND have little radgies on our screens.

But in the meantime, the pair are enjoying the success of The Charlotte Show series 2 after a mint premiere on Wednesday night.

Don't forget to catch The Charlotte Show Wednesdays at 9pm on MTV!

Latest News

Everything You Need To Know About BLACKPINK
12 things anyone who's ever had housemates will feel on a spiritual level
Thinking about getting veneers?
What It's Really Like To Get Veneers
What To Do If You've Been Cheated On
New Music Round-up: Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Nina Nesbitt, And More
What It's Like To Be In An Emotionally Abusive Relationship
Charlotte Crosby Strictly Come Dancing
Josh Ritchie Dishes On Plans To Propose To Charlotte Crosby On TV
Zac Efron Has Dyed His Hair And The Internet Has Officially Lost All Chill
Octavian - YO! MTV Raps - Behind The Scenes
Watch Octavian’s Astounding YO MTV! Raps Original Video Performance Of ‘Stand Down’
Charlotte Crosby Strictly Come Dancing
Charlotte Crosby Reveals The Reason She Won't Go On Strictly Come Dancing
A New Meme Is Trolling JK Rowling's Woke Updates About Harry Potter
Ally Brooke Is Back With New Single And Music Video Featuring Tyga 'Low Key'
Teen Mom UK: Everything You Need To Know About Series 5
Charlotte Crosby Throws The Most Extra Out-Of-Hand House Party Of 2019 So Far
Charlotte Crosby Throws The Most Extra Out-Of-Hand House Party Of All Time
10 Things We Learnt From The First Episode Of The Charlotte Show Series 2
Charlotte Crosby Reacts To That Shopping Trip Kick Off With Boyf Josh Ritchie: "I Can Understand Why Josh Lost His Temper" - Exclusive
Ariana Grande Has Already Fixed Her Accidental Tattoo Of A BBQ Grill
The Singer Who Got Harry Styles Tattooed On Her Face Explains Her Logic
Little Mix &#039;Think About Us&#039; Exclusive Pics
Check Out These EXCLUSIVE Behind-The-Scenes Pics From Little Mix's 'Think About Us' Music Video
Vicky Pattison Opens Up About Ercan Ramadan: “He’s Not A Towie Person”
Vicky Pattison Finally Opens Up About Ercan Ramadan Romance After That Steamy Kiss

More From Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby Strictly Come Dancing
Josh Ritchie Dishes On Plans To Propose To Charlotte Crosby On TV
Charlotte Crosby Strictly Come Dancing
Charlotte Crosby Reveals The Reason She Won't Go On Strictly Come Dancing
Charlotte Crosby Throws The Most Extra Out-Of-Hand House Party Of 2019 So Far
Charlotte Crosby Throws The Most Extra Out-Of-Hand House Party Of All Time
10 Things We Learnt From The First Episode Of The Charlotte Show Series 2
Charlotte Crosby
Charlotte Crosby Throws The Most Extra Out-Of-Hand House Party Of 2019 So Far
Charlotte Crosby buys second mansion
Charlotte Crosby Takes Fans Inside Stunning Mansion As She Reveals Her New 'House'
Charlotte Crosby
Charlotte Crosby Shows Off New Mansion | MTV Celeb
Geordie Shore&#039;s Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie
Charlotte Crosby Worries Fans After Almost Setting Bathroom On Fire
The Charlotte Show New Series: Charlotte Crosby Looks Back At Her Most Iconic Fashion Choices Over The Years – Exclusive
Charlotte Crosby addresses pregnancy rumours.
Charlotte Crosby Addresses Pregnancy Rumours And Drops A Baby Bombshell
Charlotte Crosby goes on a rant on Instagram.
Charlotte Crosby Denies Claims She Didn't Take Part In Coach Trip And Reveals The Scene They Didn't Show
Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie at the National Television Awards.
Charlotte Crosby 'Disgusted' In Grown Men Who Slated Her Appearance: 'You Should Be Ashamed Of Yourselves'

Trending Articles

Vicky Pattison and John Noble split
Vicky Pattison Says The Only Time John Noble Has Contacted Her Since Split Is For His Money
Sam Gowland mourns death of Luke Jobson
Sam Gowland Shares Heartbreaking Post Following The Death Of His Best Friend Luke Jobson
Love Island&#039;s Megan and Wes split and Scotty T offers to be stepdad
Scotty T Reaches Out To Megan Barton-Hanson Following Wes Nelson Split And People Are SHOOK
A New Meme Is Trolling JK Rowling's Woke Updates About Harry Potter
Charlotte Crosby Throws The Most Extra Out-Of-Hand House Party Of 2019 So Far
Charlotte Crosby Throws The Most Extra Out-Of-Hand House Party Of All Time
Charlotte Crosby Strictly Come Dancing
Josh Ritchie Dishes On Plans To Propose To Charlotte Crosby On TV
Little Mix &#039;Think About Us&#039; Exclusive Pics
Check Out These EXCLUSIVE Behind-The-Scenes Pics From Little Mix's 'Think About Us' Music Video
Vicky Pattison Opens Up About Ercan Ramadan: “He’s Not A Towie Person”
Vicky Pattison Finally Opens Up About Ercan Ramadan Romance After That Steamy Kiss
TV Shows
Charlotte Crosby Reacts To That Shopping Trip Kick Off With Boyf Josh Ritchie: "I Can Understand Why Josh Lost His Temper" - Exclusive
Zac Efron Has Dyed His Hair And The Internet Has Officially Lost All Chill
Luke Jobson confirmed dead
Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan Shares Tribute To Luke Jobson Following His Death
Liam Payne And Naomi Campbell ‘Spotted On A Secret Date In London’