Charlotte Crosby

Josh Ritchie Tells Off Charlotte Crosby For Checking Out Other Lad's Packages

The Geordie Shore lass received a telling off during girl's night with Sophie Kasaei and Holly Hagan.

Wednesday, September 19, 2018 - 17:45

For those of you that don't know, Geordie Shore gals Charlotte Crosby, Holly Hagan and Sophie Kasaei were reunited last night for an evening of catching up, delicious dining and... D*CKS.

Yep, after an enjoyable meal out at Mambo in Newcastle, it was back to Charlotte's pad to kick back and watch a bit of telly, but obviously, they chose the one and only show that's all about flaunting the nekked body in all it's glory... Naked Attraction.

Check out the time Charlotte Crosby recreated 'Cribs' inside her motorhome...

And it seems Josh Ritchie told Charlotte off for spying on other lad's willies (hey, there's lady bits on there too y'know).

The revelation was made by Sophie Kasaei on her Instagram post from the girls night, on which Josh commented: "@charlottegshore looks proper happy to see you two."

Instagram/SophieKasaei_

Tbf, Charlotte does look less than pleased in the pic, but she replied writing: "she used the worst photo."

Then Soph came in with the explanation for Char's expression: "It was after u told her off for looking at the willies on naked attraction."

Ah, it all makes sense now.

Instagram/SophieKasaei_

Come on Josh, let the girl live. Besides we've all heard Char's comments on his package and we're pretty certain she won't be jumping ship any time soon.

And obvs it was all bants, and Josh knows he's numero uno.

Holly Hagan also came in with a comment, writing: "OGs," obvs referring to our fave original Geordie lasses.

Glad you had fun, gals.

 

Latest News

Teen Mom UK’s Sassi Simmonds Admits Having A Baby Can Make Relationship Problems Get ‘A Lot Worse’ – Exclusive
Geordie Shore stars Charlotte Crosby, Sophie Kasaei and Holly Hagan
Josh Ritchie Tells Off Charlotte Crosby For Checking Out Other Lad's Packages
Refreshers Week: The Uni Survival Guide From ACTUAL Uni Students
Ariana Grande steps out in New York City rain to get a Starbucks
Ariana Grande Got Absolutely Drenched In The Rain And The Pics Are Adorable
Rocio Cervantes
This MUA Is Showing Off Her Acne In The Most Beautiful Way
Teen Mom UK: Everything You Need To Know About Series 4
Liam Payne and his ex Danielle Peazer
Liam Payne's Ex Danielle Peazer Reignites Reunion Rumours As She Splits From Her Boyfriend
10 Times Tiffany Haddish Was A True Queen
From Niall Horan And Ellie Goulding To Liam Hemsworth And Jennifer Lawrence: 9 Rumoured Celeb Hook-Ups
How The To All The Boys I Loved Before Cast Work Out
How The 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' Cast Work Out
Chrissy Teigen Shut Down A Bodyshamer Who “Respectfully” Asked If She’s Pregnant
Bert and Ernie on Sesame Street.
Sesame Street Has Its Say On Rumours Bert And Ernie Are Gay
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry Shows Off BBL Surgery In Underwear
Chloe Ferry Shows Off Her Minuscule Waist In Racy Underwear Snap With Sam Gowland
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West out with their children.
Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Are Reportedly Moving Their Family To Chicago
Snoochie Shy Hosts The UK Series of YO! MTV Raps
Snoochie Shy Lays Down Her YO! MTV Raps Playlist
Find Out How You Would Cope In School Now With The Help Of Kevin Hart
Love Island&#039;s Josh and Wes in their first campaign shoot for boohooMAN
Love Island's Josh And Wes Go Head To Head In Their First Campaign For boohooMAN
Kevin Hart’s Funniest One-Liners
The Kevin Hart Guide To What Not To Say On A First Date
JK Rowling at various Harry Potter franchise events.
JK Rowling Confirms We’ve All Been Pronouncing Hermoine Granger's Name Wrong

More From Charlotte Crosby

Geordie Shore stars Charlotte Crosby, Sophie Kasaei and Holly Hagan
Josh Ritchie Tells Off Charlotte Crosby For Checking Out Other Lad's Packages
Charlotte Crosby Gushes About Reunion With The Geordie Shore Cast: ‘Aren’t Friends The Best?’
Geordie Shore&#039;s Charlotte Crosby celebrates pregnancy of Michaela Wain and Harrison
Charlotte Crosby Celebrates Pregnancy Of Josh Ritchie's Apprentice Star Sister Michaela Wain
Charlotte Crosby Shuts Down Lip Filler Critics With TMI Comment About Josh Ritchie’s Package
The Geordie Shore Cast Left Something VERY Personal Behind In Their Mykonos Shower
Did Charlotte Crosby Just Confirm She’s Set To Enter The I’m A Celebrity Jungle?
Geordie Shore&#039;s Charlotte Crosby Wears Bikini In Mykonos
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Stuns Fans With Her Toned Tum In Itsy Bitsy Bikini
Abbie Holborn suffers nip slip in Mykonos with Charlotte Crosby and Sophie Kasaei
Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Laughs Off A Nip Slip During Holiday With Charlotte Crosby And Sophie Kasaei
Chloe Ferry has three million instagram followers
Chloe Ferry Reaches Mind Blowing Follower Milestone Plus ALL The Geordie Shore Stars' Follow Count
Charlotte Crosby Just Shared The Ultimate TMI About Josh Ritchie And Fans Can't Cope
Charlotte Crosby Goes Off On Explicit Rant And Slams Men Who Can’t Handle Successful Women
Charlotte Crosby Reveals The One Thing That Makes Her ‘Whole Body Want To Regurgitate’

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry Shows Off BBL Surgery In Underwear
Chloe Ferry Shows Off Her Minuscule Waist In Racy Underwear Snap With Sam Gowland
Geordie Shore&#039;s Gaz Beadle and Emma McVey have date night disaster
Emma McVey Is Fuming At Gaz Beadle After He Got Them Kicked Out During Date Night
Machine Gun Kelly supporting Fallout Boy live on stage
Machine Gun Kelly "Booed Off Stage" For Playing Eminem Diss Track 'Rap Devil' And Faking Anti-Eminem Photo
Geordie Shore&#039;s Marnie Simpson wants a baby with Casey Johnson soon
Marnie Simpson Reveals Way TMI About Casey Johnson's Fertility Clinic Experience
Noah Centineo and Timothee Chalamet
Noah Centineo Got Dragged In Comparison To Timotheé Chalamet But Fans Weren't Having It
Geordie Shore lass Vicky Pattison shares shocking throwback following weight gain
Vicky Pattison Shares Shocking Throwback To Five Years Ago With A Powerful Message
Geordie Shore stars Charlotte Crosby, Sophie Kasaei and Holly Hagan
Josh Ritchie Tells Off Charlotte Crosby For Checking Out Other Lad's Packages
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry Goes Brunette
Chloe Ferry Looks Completely Different As She Debuts Brunette Locks
JK Rowling at various Harry Potter franchise events.
JK Rowling Confirms We’ve All Been Pronouncing Hermoine Granger's Name Wrong
Watch The Moment Justin Bieber Serenaded Hailey Baldwin Outside Buckingham Palace
Charlotte Crosby Gushes About Reunion With The Geordie Shore Cast: ‘Aren’t Friends The Best?’
Liam Payne and his ex Danielle Peazer
Liam Payne's Ex Danielle Peazer Reignites Reunion Rumours As She Splits From Her Boyfriend