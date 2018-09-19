Josh Ritchie Tells Off Charlotte Crosby For Checking Out Other Lad's Packages

For those of you that don't know, Geordie Shore gals Charlotte Crosby, Holly Hagan and Sophie Kasaei were reunited last night for an evening of catching up, delicious dining and... D*CKS.

Yep, after an enjoyable meal out at Mambo in Newcastle, it was back to Charlotte's pad to kick back and watch a bit of telly, but obviously, they chose the one and only show that's all about flaunting the nekked body in all it's glory... Naked Attraction.

And it seems Josh Ritchie told Charlotte off for spying on other lad's willies (hey, there's lady bits on there too y'know).

The revelation was made by Sophie Kasaei on her Instagram post from the girls night, on which Josh commented: "@charlottegshore looks proper happy to see you two."

Tbf, Charlotte does look less than pleased in the pic, but she replied writing: "she used the worst photo."

Then Soph came in with the explanation for Char's expression: "It was after u told her off for looking at the willies on naked attraction."

Ah, it all makes sense now.

Come on Josh, let the girl live. Besides we've all heard Char's comments on his package and we're pretty certain she won't be jumping ship any time soon.

And obvs it was all bants, and Josh knows he's numero uno.

Holly Hagan also came in with a comment, writing: "OGs," obvs referring to our fave original Geordie lasses.

Glad you had fun, gals.