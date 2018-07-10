Charlotte Crosby

Josh Ritchie Proves He Has The Best Chat With This 10/10 Response To Charlotte Crosby

Every other guy on the planet needs to take notes.

Sunday, July 15, 2018 - 12:40

Just incase anyone needed further proof that Josh Ritchie and Charlotte Crosby are too adorable for words, the Ex On The Beach lad has gone and dropped the kind of comment that every boyfriend should be jotting down in his notepad right now. 

The former Geordie Shore lass has recently spoken up about how happy she is in her relationship with the 24-year-old, and it looks like he’s also 100% dedicated to their romance. 

Let's get checking out Charlotte addressing rumours that she's pregnant with Josh's baby... 

After he shared a dreamy post on Instagram featuring some bulging muscles and a pair of bright blue eyes, Charlotte couldn’t help but drop a comment beneath the shot reading: “Absolutely gorgeous DEM EYES.”

Giving everyone a lesson on how flirt via DMs, he posted back: “Them eyes are just on you” with the addition of two heart-eye emojis. Oh. We can definitely see why she fell for him.

This comes as Charlotte gave her definition of true love in a fan Q&A on Instagram: “Love for me means forever,” she wrote. “Loyalty and respect. Finding someone you connect with as best friends aswell as soulmates.”

Previously opening up about her desire to start a family soon, she told Closer Magazine: “Having a family is one thing in life I really want - I've done so much with my life already, and becoming a mum is my dream.

Just got one of @_ilsarto new tees sick fit and lovely tee 🔥💥

Just got one of @_ilsarto new tees sick fit and lovely tee 🔥💥

A post shared by Joshua Ritchie (@joshuaritchie1) on

She added: "I want the fairy tale of getting married and having babies - doesn't everyone? I can see myself marrying and having babies with Josh, but he's still quite young, so we'll see."

Adorable. Let us know your thoughts on this with a tweet @MTVUK. 

 

