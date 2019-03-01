Josh Ritchie Reveals He’s ‘Excited’ To Be A Dad As Charlotte Crosby Calls Him A ‘Dilf’

Former Geordie Shore lass Charlotte Crosby has never been afraid of showing off her life on camera, especially now that she has her very own series, The Charlotte Show.

At the launch party for season two, Josh Ritchie revealed his excitement at the prospect of becoming a dad as he’s seen pushing a pram around the home he shares with Charlotte. A moment Charlotte used to label him a “dilf.”

Watch Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland hide from a deranged fan shouting for them outside of their hotel room >>>

When asked how he felt about starting a family in the future, he spilled the tea to the Daily Star, saying: “I think everyone’s excited to have a child. Yeah, in the future, I’m definitely excited to have a child. 100%.”

This comes after the reality TV babe recently shared how she’d want it to happen to the same publication.

Instagram

"I’m on Dancing On Ice, I’m doing really goddamn well – wait! No I’m not. I’m telling a lie," she said, explaining how she wishes she’ll find out.

"It’s only week three, so I’m struggling to learn," she said, before adding: "What I don’t know is, I’m actually pregnant, but I’m still skating because I don’t know yet.

Instagram

"The show finished in February and I don’t find out I’m pregnant until it finishes, so this whole time I’ve been on the ice while I’ve been pregnant."

Charlotte went on to add that she hopes she’ll be done filming another series of The Charlotte Show before finding out she’s expecting, with the final episode of the series having an explosive reveal.

Spoilers!

Watch more The Charlotte Show, Wednesdays at 9pm on MTV or catch up on the latest episode on the MTV Play app, download for 30-day free trial on the App Store or Playstore now.