Charlotte Crosby

Josh Ritchie Reveals He’s ‘Excited’ To Be A Dad As Charlotte Crosby Calls Him A ‘Dilf’

We can’t wait to follow the former Geordie Shore lass’ very own family journey.

Friday, March 1, 2019 - 09:03

Former Geordie Shore lass Charlotte Crosby has never been afraid of showing off her life on camera, especially now that she has her very own series, The Charlotte Show.

At the launch party for season two, Josh Ritchie revealed his excitement at the prospect of becoming a dad as he’s seen pushing a pram around the home he shares with Charlotte. A moment Charlotte used to label him a “dilf.”

Watch Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland hide from a deranged fan shouting for them outside of their hotel room >>> 

When asked how he felt about starting a family in the future, he spilled the tea to the Daily Star, saying: “I think everyone’s excited to have a child. Yeah, in the future, I’m definitely excited to have a child. 100%.”

This comes after the reality TV babe recently shared how she’d want it to happen to the same publication.

Instagram

"I’m on Dancing On Ice, I’m doing really goddamn well – wait! No I’m not. I’m telling a lie," she said, explaining how she wishes she’ll find out.

"It’s only week three, so I’m struggling to learn," she said, before adding: "What I don’t know is, I’m actually pregnant, but I’m still skating because I don’t know yet.

Instagram

"The show finished in February and I don’t find out I’m pregnant until it finishes, so this whole time I’ve been on the ice while I’ve been pregnant."

Charlotte went on to add that she hopes she’ll be done filming another series of The Charlotte Show before finding out she’s expecting, with the final episode of the series having an explosive reveal.

Spoilers!

Watch more The Charlotte Show, Wednesdays at 9pm on MTV or catch up on the latest episode on the MTV Play app, download for 30-day free trial on the App Store or Playstore now.

Latest News

The World&#039;s First Craft Beer Airline
We Flew On The World's First Craft Beer Airline
New Music Round-up: Selena Gomez, Jonas Brothers, Tom Walker And More
Ariana Grande And Ex-Boyfriend Big Sean Have Been Pictured Reuniting
Oasis - Supersonic - Music Video
8 Of The Most Revolutionary Indie Anthems Ever!
Travis Scott Denies Cheating On Kylie Jenner Amid Claims She ‘Found Evidence’
7 Times Justin Bieber Proved He’s One Big Student Style Guide
7 Times Justin Bieber Proved He’s One Big Student Style Guide
Josh Ritchie Reveals He’s ‘Excited’ To Be A Dad As Charlotte Crosby Calls Him A ‘Dilf’
Josh Ritchie Reveals He’s ‘Excited’ To Be A Dad As Charlotte Crosby Calls Him A ‘Dilf’
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco, J Balvin and Tainy’s ‘I Can’t Get Enough’ Is Out And It’s Straight Fire
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
9 Times Indie Fashion Went Too Far
Get To Know: Big Tobz
Bebe Rexha Is On Fire In The Making Of ‘Last Hurrah’
Club MTV
Competition: Be A DJ For Club MTV x N-Studio!
The Charlotte Show Series 2: 10 Things We Learnt From Episode #5
Marnie Simpson false nails
Marnie Simpson Shares Graphic Snap Of Missing Nail After Ripping Her Acrylic Clean Off
Teen Mom UK: Everything You Need To Know About Series 5
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland Forced To Hide From Crazed Fan On Holiday
Khloe Kardashian at a Fashion Nova event.
Khloe Kardashian Is Already Shading Jordyn Woods For Her Tell-All Interview
The Jonas Brothers ‘Confirmed Their Reunion’ And Fans Are Losing Their Minds
The 11 Best Places To Travel In February
The 11 Best Places To Travel In February
Charlotte Crosby Gets Candid About How Filming The Charlotte Show Put A Strain On Her Relationship
Charlotte Crosby Opens Up About A "Really Bad Time" In Her And Josh Ritchie's Relationship

More From Charlotte Crosby

Josh Ritchie Reveals He’s ‘Excited’ To Be A Dad As Charlotte Crosby Calls Him A ‘Dilf’
Josh Ritchie Reveals He’s ‘Excited’ To Be A Dad As Charlotte Crosby Calls Him A ‘Dilf’
TV Shows
The Charlotte Show Series 2: 10 Things We Learnt From Episode #5
Charlotte Crosby Gets Candid About How Filming The Charlotte Show Put A Strain On Her Relationship
Charlotte Crosby Opens Up About A "Really Bad Time" In Her And Josh Ritchie's Relationship
Holly Hagan talks celebrity X factor and a secret single.
Holly Hagan Lets Slip The Secret Project With Charlotte Crosby And Sophie Kasaei That Never Got Released
Charlotte Crosby Just Obliterated A Troll Who Slated Holly Hagan’s Appearance
Charlotte Crosby and boyfriend Joshua Ritchie on holiday in Mexico in February 2019
Charlotte Crosby and Joshua Ritchie Pose Naked Together As Their Mexico Trip Continues
Charlotte Crosby Shares Completely Naked Bathtub Snap
Charlotte Crosby Shares Completely Naked Bathtub Snap
Charlotte Crosby in Mexico
Charlotte Crosby Is Staying Positive Despite Incredibly Unfortunate Events On Holiday
Charlotte Crosby Weighs In On Holly Hagan’s Khloe Kardashian Inspired Hair
Sophie Kasaei Has Officially Found The ‘Best Ever Photo Of Charlotte Crosby’
Charlotte Crosby Talks Returning To Geordie Shore As She Says She ‘Regrets F**k All’
Charlotte Crosby Gets Real About Holiday Carbs and It’s Too Relatable
Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie on Valentine&#039;s Day
Charlotte Crosby Poses Topless With Beautiful Flowers From Josh Ritchie

Trending Articles

Josh Ritchie Reveals He’s ‘Excited’ To Be A Dad As Charlotte Crosby Calls Him A ‘Dilf’
Josh Ritchie Reveals He’s ‘Excited’ To Be A Dad As Charlotte Crosby Calls Him A ‘Dilf’
Marnie Simpson false nails
Marnie Simpson Shares Graphic Snap Of Missing Nail After Ripping Her Acrylic Clean Off
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland Forced To Hide From Crazed Fan On Holiday
Charlotte Crosby Gets Candid About How Filming The Charlotte Show Put A Strain On Her Relationship
Charlotte Crosby Opens Up About A "Really Bad Time" In Her And Josh Ritchie's Relationship
Travis Scott Denies Cheating On Kylie Jenner Amid Claims She ‘Found Evidence’
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Shannon Wise Reveals Big Pregnancy News To Her Sister And This Is Her Reaction
Ariana Grande And Ex-Boyfriend Big Sean Have Been Pictured Reuniting
New Music Round-up: Selena Gomez, Jonas Brothers, Tom Walker And More
Bebe Rexha Is On Fire In The Making Of ‘Last Hurrah’
The World&#039;s First Craft Beer Airline
We Flew On The World's First Craft Beer Airline
Kim Kardashian Wore The Bravest Outfit In The Face Of Sub Zero Temperatures
7 Times Justin Bieber Proved He’s One Big Student Style Guide
7 Times Justin Bieber Proved He’s One Big Student Style Guide