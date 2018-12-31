Charlotte Crosby

Josh Ritchie Spoils Charlotte Crosby With Ridiculously Romantic NYE Surprise

The Geordie Shore lass will be ringing in the New Year in the most magical way thanks to boyfriend Josh Ritchie.

Monday, December 31, 2018 - 12:32

We're guessing that Josh Ritchie scored MAJOR boyfriend points for his latest romantic surprise for Charlotte Crosby.

The Love Island lad whisked the former Geordie Shore star off to Paris to celebrate the New Year in the city of love, and the mini-break is already looking magical af.

Play the video to see Josh Ritchie serenade Charlotte Crosby...

Taking to their travel Instagram account, Charlotte told her fans about the sweet surprise.

"We are off to Paris for a couple of days to celebrate New Year's Eve! Whilst we were in Dubai everyone was telling us that Paris was one of the best places for New Year's Eve," she wrote.

Instagram/cjtheworld

So Josh, being the romantic that he is, arranged the whole thing: "So when Josh surprised me with it for Xmas I was over the moon!!!!" she added.

#TheBoyDidGood.

The pair spent New Year's Eve Eve at none other than Disney Land, taking to their Instagram to share a sweet pic: "1st stop @disneyland Paris 💕I can’t believe just how amazing this place looks at this time of year it’s really something magical ✨."

Instagram/cjtheworld

They spent the evening riding rollercoasters and enjoying the beauty of the theme park at night time.

But it seems it's not been smooth sailing, as Josh has advised his followers not to stay at their hotel on his Instagram story.

Despite the blip with the hotel, the pair spent New Year's eve roaming the city of love, making a stop in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Instagram/cjtheworld

What a way to welcome 2019! 

"We still have 2 days left in this beautiful place is there anything we must visit, any places that are beautiful to eat in?! ❤️ fill us in guys we don’t wanna miss out on anything amazing while we are here 😁😁 ," Charlotte added, so if any Parisians have any tips, be sure to send them Charlotte's way.

We're hoping the pair have an amazing NY, and we're wishing them even more amazing times next year.

