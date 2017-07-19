Love Island 2017: Do Gabby's Awful Lie Detector Results Prove Charlotte Crosby Is Psychic?

Last night we were treated to the Love Island episode we've been waiting literally all series for. Yep, it was the dreaded lie detector test and while some Islanders passed with flying colours, a few (namely, Gabby) were caught telling porkies pies.

In harrowing scenes that looked like something straight out of Jezza Kyle, the test revealed that Gabby doesn't think Marcel is 'The One' and she doesn't love him - something that Charlotte Crosby called DAYS ago.

The intuitive Geordie took to her Twitter on 16 July to share her seriously strong beliefs: "GABBY DOES NOT LIKE MARCEL." Note how she used caps lock to really emphasize the severity of the situation.

Now it seems the reality star has been proven very much correct on her controversial theory, seriously that girl could start charging for her predictions.

GABBY DOES NOT LIKE MARCEL.

She's fake. I called it from day one! Feel so sorry for marcel 👎🏼 — Charlotte Crosby (@Charlottegshore) July 16, 2017

Just as it was looking like Marcel should ditch his girlfriend at the crossroads, later in the episode Gabby decided to say to hell with the test and concocted an extravagant plan to drop the L-bomb anyway.

The plan had some of her fellow Islanders just as sceptical as Charlotte, particularly Sam who branded her as 'fake'. Despite the doubts of some all the gals spelt out 'I love you' with their bodies as Gabby got Marcel to witness the spectacle from up on the balcony.

Very cute plan. Very cute couple. Yay for Gabby and Marcel 💛😊 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/xSeB5SkGTy — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 18, 2017

The gesture came as Gabby insisted 'science' didn't mean a thing.

Tbh we're still unsure on whether Gabby is being genuine. You might be able to argue with science, but you definitely can't argue with the Crosby.

