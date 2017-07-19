Charlotte Crosby

Love Island 2017: Do Gabby's Awful Lie Detector Results Prove Charlotte Crosby Is Psychic?

Charlotte Crosby smelt a rat ages ago.

Wednesday, July 19, 2017 - 11:43

Last night we were treated to the Love Island episode we've been waiting literally all series for. Yep, it was the dreaded lie detector test and while some Islanders passed with flying colours, a few (namely, Gabby) were caught telling porkies pies.

In harrowing scenes that looked like something straight out of Jezza Kyle, the test revealed that Gabby doesn't think Marcel is 'The One' and she doesn't love him - something that Charlotte Crosby called DAYS ago.

ITV

The intuitive Geordie took to her Twitter on 16 July to share her seriously strong beliefs: "GABBY DOES NOT LIKE MARCEL." Note how she used caps lock to really emphasize the severity of the situation.

Now it seems the reality star has been proven very much correct on her controversial theory, seriously that girl could start charging for her predictions.

Just as it was looking like Marcel should ditch his girlfriend at the crossroads, later in the episode Gabby decided to say to hell with the test and concocted an extravagant plan to drop the L-bomb anyway.

The plan had some of her fellow Islanders just as sceptical as Charlotte, particularly Sam who branded her as 'fake'. Despite the doubts of some all the gals spelt out 'I love you' with their bodies as Gabby got Marcel to witness the spectacle from up on the balcony.

 

The gesture came as Gabby insisted 'science' didn't mean a thing. 

Tbh we're still unsure on whether Gabby is being genuine. You might be able to argue with science, but you definitely can't argue with the Crosby.

Now check out the latest from MTV News if you wanna see Sophie Kasaei get real about trolls...

