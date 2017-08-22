Charlotte Crosby

Marnie Simpson 'Shocked' By Charlotte Crosby's Weight-Loss: "F**k Me, That's A Lot"

Tuesday, August 22, 2017

Marnie Simpson has opened up about her opinion of Charlotte Crosby's weight-loss and she's hoping that worldie Char has some wisdom to impart about how she can achieve the same look.

The Geordie Shore gal took to her column in Star Magazine to reveal that she's "shocked" by the amount of weight Charlotte managed to lose in just seven days before confessing that her own diets are never that successful.

"I'm really shocked that Charlotte managed to lose 8lbs in one week! F**k me, that's a lot," Marnie announced, before revealing that she'd love to know the secret to staying trim: "I need to know exactly what she's done so I can do it."

Insisting that Char approaches weight-loss with a healthy mindset, Marns added that there's no chance she'll get too carried away with her goal: "She knows what she's doing and she's so good at it. I wish I could do that - I can never stick to diets!"

Marns made a similar point about Char's body transformation back in June. At the time, she said of Char's seven pounds weight loss success: "That's extreme, but Charlotte is always going up and down.

Insisting that Char's confidence is the most important factor in her new look, Marns added: "She's not stupid and she knows what's too much and what's not. As long as she feels confident, that's the main thing."

This comes after Marnie revealed her secret plans to embark on a six-month long detox in an exotic location. We're not sure if that would aid or hinder her weight-loss plans but there's no denying both she and Char are looking mint as ever rn. 

Geordie Shore series 15 starts Tuesday 29th August at 10pm – only on MTV!

