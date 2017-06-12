Charlotte Crosby

Petrified Charlotte Crosby Is Convinced Her Holiday Home Is Haunted

Sounds seriously spooky.

Monday, June 12, 2017 - 11:32

Charlotte Crosby is absolutely convinced some supernatural goings on have been plaguing her holiday home after she and Stephen Bear experienced a series of odd and unexplainable events.

Taking to Snapchat to announce that her Spanish villa has probably got a poltergeist or two lurking around, she declared: "No word of a lie, this flat is haunted," 

"The things that have been happening here" she began. "We get back and crazy things have happened - doors are locked, doors are closed, latches are open. Stephen, how bad was it?

Explaining that a latch on the top of bathroom mysteriously flicked open between the pair of them having showers, she said: "This is the most freakiest thing that’s happened in here so far, it’s horrible,”

Giving fans a view of the latch, she said: "There’s no handle – how could anyone have opened that? – and it was dangling open, just this big black hole in the ceiling!!

The creepy events didn't stop there with the couple insisting that a drinks trolley started rolling around the room of it's own accord without the slightest interference from either of them.

"That moved like that but without anyone… it moved from here to there and nobody pushed it, it did it on its own," Bear pointed out.

Backing up his account, Char added: “By the way, I did not stress that when the cabinet rolled – oh my god, I thought it just moved again. When it rolled across the room, it rolled in front of our eyes. We all went, ‘what’s happening?’”

Yikes. Sounds terrifying.

 

Petrified Charlotte Crosby Is Convinced Her Holiday Home Is Haunted

