Sophie Kasaei Has Officially Found The ‘Best Ever Photo Of Charlotte Crosby’

Holly Hagan is also hugely into it

Sunday, February 17, 2019 - 10:02

Sophie Kasaei has made a pretty bold claim recently after arguing that she’s finally found the world’s best picture of pal Charlotte Crosby.

The Geordie Shore lass made the statement after Char uploaded a picture of herself with boyfriend Josh Ritchie featuring her brand new rose-gold hair tied up in the cutest plait hairstyle. 

Now get checking out Charlotte Crosby throwing the most extra house party of 2019 so far... 

Weighing in on the image, Soph responded that it’s “one of the best photos I’ve seen of yaz,” only for The Charlotte Show star to respond that she wasn’t expecting that kind of compliment out of nowhere: “What the hell, that’s a big statement.”

Sophie wasn’t the only one loving the image, with pal Holly Hagan responding that she looks like a “Greek goddess” while several other fans dropped positive comments about her hair, skin, and jewellery choice beneath the picture.

When one person described the look as “hair goals”, the 28-year-old revealed that she’d pieced together the entire look on her own: “Did it myself. Took two hours as I have more hair than cousin It,” she joked.

Another fan responded: “Literally the best hair you’ve ever had, hands down! I’m obsessed,” as someone else added that her bronzed hair is something that should stick around for as long as possible: “You should totally stay this colour. Suits you.”

Looks like the suns here to stay ☀️ Bikini tagged on link in profile....

We’re with Sophie on this; those loose waves and adorable head-band plait are giving us all kinds of fairytale princess vibes and we’re hugely into it.

