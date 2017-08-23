Charlotte Crosby

Sophie Kasaei Says That Filming New TV Show With Charlotte Crosby Was ‘Like Old Times’ 

We love seeing our favourite lasses back together

Saturday, September 16, 2017 - 13:52

We still miss seeing besties Charlotte Crosby and Sophie Kasaei together on Geordie Shore. And no, we'll get over it.

So we cannot even deal with the news from earlier this week that they’ve been filming together again. The girls have been working on a secret project, and Sophie has made it sound like the two them filming together was the most fun ever. Which means watching them will be the most fun ever. 

“I did some filming with Charlotte earlier this week and it was so much fun,” reveals Sophie in her new! magazine column this week.

She my bestie bestie she ma bestie ✌🏼 - Good luck for tonight @charlottegshore ❤️

“She's got a really exciting project coming up, which I can't tell you much about because I don't want to give it away,” she adds. 

And because Soph’s totally got our backs, she’s also been trying to convince Charl to return to Geordie Shore. 

“We're just so natural together on camera. I can't tell you how good it was to film together again, because we haven't done that in so long. 

When @nailsbyamyg_essex glams you up! Lovely to get a nail pamper from my fave Essex radgie! Thank you!

“It felt like old times again and I kept telling her that. I'll do anything to try and remind her how much fun we used to have, basically begging her to come back to Geordie Shore.”

Keep on trying, girl!  Do it for us!

 

