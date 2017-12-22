Charlotte Crosby

Stephen Bear Admits He Still Loves Charlotte Crosby And Wants Her Back In Instagram Post

Bear also says he wants to spend the rest of his life with Charlotte

Saturday, December 23, 2017 - 10:56

As public declarations of love go Stephen Bear’s new Instagram post, about his feelings for ex-girlfriend Charlotte Crosby, is about as honest and emotional as it gets. 

The reality TV star has made a plea to Charlotte, asking her to consider taking him back. He also admits to “messing up”, reveals he’s “been really sad recently,” and even says that he still loves her.

“Dear Charlotte, I really messed up, if I can rewind the clock back maybe I wouldn’t of done the things I did and say. Life’s about making mistakes,” he’s captioned his Insta gallery of pics with the Geordie Shore star. 

“I’ve just been really sad recently and I need to get it off my chest. I know being with me isn’t easy and I will probably send you insane in the end and I really do care and still love you. It might be too late but all I can do is try,” he adds. 

Dear Charlotte , I really messed up , if I can rewind the clock back maybe I wouldn't of done the things I did and say. Life's about making mistakes . I've just been really sad recently and I need to get it off my chest . I no being with me isn't easy and I will probably send you insane in the end and I really do care and still love you . It might be too late but all I can do is try . The New Years coming up and I would love to spend the rest of my life with you . I've done my best and put it out there . I don't show my feeling often so it will be a very long time before you see me open up again . I would watsapp you but you've changed your number 😂would be nice to slide in my DM though if you see this xx

Dear Charlotte , I really messed up , if I can rewind the clock back maybe I wouldn’t of done the things I did and say. Life’s about making mistakes . I’ve just been really sad recently and I need to get it off my chest . I no being with me isn’t easy and I will probably send you insane in the end and I really do care and still love you . It might be too late but all I can do is try . The New Years coming up and I would love to spend the rest of my life with you . I’ve done my best and put it out there . I don’t show my feeling often so it will be a very long time before you see me open up again . I would watsapp you but you’ve changed your number 😂would be nice to slide in my DM though if you see this xx

“The New Year’s coming up and I would love to spend the rest of my life with you . I’ve done my best and put it out there. I don’t show my feeling often so it will be a very long time before you see me open up again . I would Whatsapp you but you’ve changed your number 😂would be nice to slide in my DM though if you see this xx,” he finishes. 

Charlotte hasn’t publicly responded to the message… well not so far, anyway. 

Update! Bad news for Bear... :( 

He seems to have confirmed that Charlotte has turned him down with this Instagram Story.

