Stephen Bear Opens Up About His Secret Tattoo In Honour Of Charlotte Crosby

Stephen Bear has come clean about a secret inking he had done in honour of his relationship with Charlotte Crosby and the premise has us thinking that he might have plans to get down on one knee in the future.

Learn more about Bear's recent tattoo by checking out the update below from MTV News...

The Just Tattoo Of Us co-host spilled all the details to Heatworld, and explained that he put a lot of thought into both the design and the location. "I got a tattoo for Charlotte. No one really knows about it,” he began.

While the pair have gone through a load of antics on the MTV show and also have a set of matching fish tattoos; Bear revealed that he now has a C written across his wedding finger as a sign of commitment to their romance.

“I chose to get a C on my wedding ring finger because I want to be with her forever," he revealed. "It’s a commitment thing as well to show your other half how much they actually mean to you.”

Kinda cute, right?

This comes as Bear opened up about that half-finished recreation of Charlotte's face that he had inked on his arm back in Series 1 of the show, and it turns out he's quite keen on the whole thing after all.

Revealing that he has no plans to laser it off, Bear said: “I’ve left it as it is. It’s just a good memory and a funny one. When we’re in bed we laugh about it sometimes and go ‘remember that time’.”

Let us know your thoughts on Bear's romantic gesture with a tweet @MTVUK.

Now get checking out a bunch of exclusive videos from series 2 of Just Tattoo Of Us...