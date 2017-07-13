Charlotte Crosby's Reaction To Stephen Bear's On Air Proposal Is Everything

Charlotte Crosby experienced the shock of a lifetime when, for a good few seconds, she believed that Stephen Bear was about to pop the question in front of the Loose Women panel and potentially hundreds of thousands of viewers.

The pair were on the ITV show to discuss just how they loved-up they actually are, with the former Ex On The Beach star explaining that he and Char had been together "every single day" since they first began dating six months ago.

ITV

Naturally, the couple have already dealt with their fair share of questions about when they're going to get married and have babies, with Char only recently insisting that it would be a "joke" for the pair of them to get engaged just now.

Even so, Bear seemed to have plans of his own when he stood up mid-interview and announced: "I've got a ring in my pocket." Woah.

It later turned out the whole thing was actually one big joke, with Char confessing that she got "excited" for a second and Bear saying he "almost had a heart attack" over his own gag. Classic Bear.

ITV

Their appearance on the show was about as surprising as the faux engagement itself, as Char had previously slammed the programme for giving her "the worst day of [her] life" when she was grilled over cosmetic surgery back in 2016.

So even though Char didn't get a ring on her finger today, she did at least manage to "bury the hatchet" with the Loose Women gang. Small victories, tbh.

Now get checking out Char and Bear playing a round of Mr and Mrs. Seems apt: