Charlotte Crosby

Stephen Bear’s Birthday Present For Charlotte Crosby Is The Cutest Thing Ever

Chris Smith
Wednesday, May 17, 2017 - 14:37

Charlotte Crosby has revealed the extent of Stephen Bear’s emotional side after sharing a picture of the birthday present he bought her.

And boy is it cute.

Describing the present as ‘the most beautiful gift,’ Charlotte uploaded a picture of a personalised photo album, documenting their relationship so far.

The most beautiful gift from Steve 😍❤👫 happy birthday to me 🎂🎉

A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) on

Who would have thought Bear was such a romantic?

But the love from the former roofer didn’t stop there as over on his Instagram, Bear shared a picture montage of his better half alongside a super schmaltzy message.

Happy birthday to my best friend and girlfriend. So happy I met you , your amazing 🌟🌟🌟 @charlottegshore 🕺🏽xxx

A post shared by Stephen Hollywood Bear (@stevie_bear) on

It read: “Happy birthday to my best friend and girlfriend. So happy I met you , your amazing.”

Poor grammar aside, how sweet. 

Well done Bear, and happy birthday Charlotte!

Now let's watch Charlotte and Bear play the most chaotic game of Mr & Mrs EVER:

