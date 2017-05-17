Stephen Bear’s Birthday Present For Charlotte Crosby Is The Cutest Thing Ever
Charlotte Crosby has revealed the extent of Stephen Bear’s emotional side after sharing a picture of the birthday present he bought her.
And boy is it cute.
Describing the present as ‘the most beautiful gift,’ Charlotte uploaded a picture of a personalised photo album, documenting their relationship so far.
Who would have thought Bear was such a romantic?
But the love from the former roofer didn’t stop there as over on his Instagram, Bear shared a picture montage of his better half alongside a super schmaltzy message.
It read: “Happy birthday to my best friend and girlfriend. So happy I met you , your amazing.”
Poor grammar aside, how sweet.
Well done Bear, and happy birthday Charlotte!
Now let's watch Charlotte and Bear play the most chaotic game of Mr & Mrs EVER: