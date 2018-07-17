This Picture Of Charlotte Crosby Proves That Her Rock Solid Abs Deserve Their Own Medal

Charlotte Crosby has shared an image of herself that is probably going to prompt a lot of people to feel bad about the fact their gym membership card has been MIA since 2015.

The former Geordie Shore lass has taken to Instagram with a shot of her rock-solid abs alongside the caption: “A good mirror to a girl = a happy heart,” but let’s face it, no mirror could shape those well-defined abs out of literally nothing.

Let's get checking out the time Charlotte addressed rumours that she's pregnant with Josh Ritchie's baby...

Fans were understandably loving the stomach-baring shot, writing: “Wish I had the patience n time to acc get a core like that,” and adding: “I can’t even 😍😍😍😍🔥 you look incredible! 💕”

Another person came forward to write: “Uff that body! Damn!!!” while someone else decided that sharing is caring and that Charlotte should really give them at least one of those chiseled sections: “Woweee abbs!!! Wana give me some??”

It’s a mystery how Charlotte manages to find the time in her manic schedule to actual pencil in a fitness routine, with the 28-year-old recently taking to Twitter to write: “What a week traveled 5 places in 4 days, had 2 shoots filmed a full advert on my own and had a huge German press day! Now off to catch another flight cyas."

What a woman.

