Charlotte Crosby

This Picture Of Charlotte Crosby Proves That Her Rock Solid Abs Deserve Their Own Medal

Fans of the former Geordie Shore lass can't get over how ripped her stomach is

Tuesday, July 17, 2018 - 11:44

Charlotte Crosby has shared an image of herself that is probably going to prompt a lot of people to feel bad about the fact their gym membership card has been MIA since 2015.

The former Geordie Shore lass has taken to Instagram with a shot of her rock-solid abs alongside the caption: “A good mirror to a girl = a happy heart,” but let’s face it, no mirror could shape those well-defined abs out of literally nothing.

Let's get checking out the time Charlotte addressed rumours that she's pregnant with Josh Ritchie's baby...

Fans were understandably loving the stomach-baring shot, writing: “Wish I had the patience n time to acc get a core like that,” and adding: “I can’t even 😍😍😍😍🔥 you look incredible! 💕”

Another person came forward to write: “Uff that body! Damn!!!” while someone else decided that sharing is caring and that Charlotte should really give them at least one of those chiseled sections: “Woweee abbs!!! Wana give me some??”

A good mirror to a girl = a happy heart 💓

A good mirror to a girl = a happy heart 💓

A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) on

It’s a mystery how Charlotte manages to find the time in her manic schedule to actual pencil in a fitness routine, with the 28-year-old recently taking to Twitter to write: “What a week traveled 5 places in 4 days, had 2 shoots filmed a full advert on my own and had a huge German press day! Now off to catch another flight cyas."  

What a woman.

Now how many crunches would we realistically have to do to get abs like that? Let us know with a tweet @MTVUK. 

 

 

 

 

Latest News

Kourtney Kardashian’s Boyfriend Left A Cruel Comment Beneath This Booty Based Picture
Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Talk The ‘Kardashian Curse’ In Their First Ever Joint Interview
Dog Yoga
9 Reasons You Need to Goa to Goa (#sorrynotsorry)
Marnie Simpson Celebrates Weight Loss Transformation With Nude Snap
Marnie Simpson Debuts Her Huge Weight Loss Transformation With A Butt Naked Belfie
Here's How To Banish Dark Circles For Good
Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Chats About Her Reli Sitch With Aussie Lad Alex Macpherson: “It’s The Start Of Something” - Exclusive
This Skincare WIll Protect Your Skin From Your Mobile Phone And Laptop
This Picture Of Charlotte Crosby Proves That Her Rock Solid Abs Deserve Their Own Medal
Just Tattoo Of Us: Everything You Need To Know About Series 3
Geordie Shore star Chantelle Connelly poses on the balcony ledge
Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly Poses In Nothing But A Thong On Balcony Ledge
Reshiram Pokemon
Here's How To Grab All These New Free Legendary Pokemon
Joyce Bonelli chats to Kris Jenner
Joyce Bonelli Finally Speaks Out About What Went Down Between Her And The Kardashians
Gaz Beadle Reveals The Truth Behind Chester’s Hospitalisation And It Sounds Absolutely Horrific
Roy Woods playing Slanguage with MTV
Roy Woods Tries To Decipher British Slang In Slanguage
Camila Mendes is dating someone from high school
Riverdale's Camila Mendes Finally Reveals Her Mystery Boyfriend
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Are Reportedly In Couples Therapy
2018 MTV VMA Nominees
Cardi B, The Carters Lead 2018 MTV VMA Nominations!
Marnie Simpson Officially Responds Following News Of Her 'Split' From Casey Johnson
The Screaming Beavers In Ariana Grande&#039;s &#039;God Is A Woman&#039; Music Video
Dear Ariana Grande, What On Earth Do The Screaming Beavers In The ‘God Is A Woman’ Music Video Mean?
Geordie Shore&#039;s Holly Hagan Is All Abs In Her Underwear
Holly Hagan Proves She Has Abs Of Steel After Haters Accuse Her Of Using Photoshop

More From Charlotte Crosby

This Picture Of Charlotte Crosby Proves That Her Rock Solid Abs Deserve Their Own Medal
Just Tattoo Of Us: Everything You Need To Know About Series 3
Charlotte Crosby Insta
Charlotte Crosby Accidentally Flashes MAJOR Bum Cheek As She Performs Gymnastics In Teeny Dress
Charlotte Crosby
Charlotte Crosby
Charlotte Crosby Flashes Her Undies As She Does A Forward Roll In The Street | MTV Celeb
Josh Ritchie Proves He Has The Best Chat With This 10/10 Response To Charlotte Crosby
Charlotte Crosby Does The Most Brutal Thing To Get Over Her Ex Boyfriends
Why People Are Calling This Shot Of Charlotte Crosby ‘Her Best Photo Ever’
Charlotte Crosby
Charlotte Crosby Licked Cheese From An Old Man’s Sweaty Body Part | MTV Celeb
Charlotte Crosby Licked Cheese From THIS Part Of An Old Man's Body And Fans Are Gagging
Fans thought Charlotte Crosby had a prengnacy test
Charlotte Crosby Causes Fans To Completely Freak Out Over THIS Picture
Charlotte Crosby Goes Pure Radge And Breaks A Table In England Match Mayhem
Charlotte Crosby
Charlotte Crosby Goes Pure Radge And Breaks Table In England Match Mayhem | MTV Celeb

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby Insta
Charlotte Crosby Accidentally Flashes MAJOR Bum Cheek As She Performs Gymnastics In Teeny Dress
Gaz Beadle Reveals The Truth Behind Chester’s Hospitalisation And It Sounds Absolutely Horrific
Marnie Simpson Officially Responds Following News Of Her 'Split' From Casey Johnson
Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey’s Six-Month-Old Son Has Been Rushed To Hospital
2018 MTV VMA Nominees
Cardi B, The Carters Lead 2018 MTV VMA Nominations!
Marnie Simpson Celebrates Weight Loss Transformation With Nude Snap
Marnie Simpson Debuts Her Huge Weight Loss Transformation With A Butt Naked Belfie
Geordie Shore&#039;s Holly Hagan Is All Abs In Her Underwear
Holly Hagan Proves She Has Abs Of Steel After Haters Accuse Her Of Using Photoshop
This Picture Of Charlotte Crosby Proves That Her Rock Solid Abs Deserve Their Own Medal
Did G-Eazy cheat on Halsey with Demi Lovato?
Did G-Eazy Break Up With Halsey For Demi Lovato?
Geordie Shore star Chantelle Connelly poses on the balcony ledge
Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly Poses In Nothing But A Thong On Balcony Ledge
Miley Cyrus at Madison Square Garden
Is This Why Miley Cyrus Just Deleted Her Entire Instagram?
Camila Mendes is dating someone from high school
Riverdale's Camila Mendes Finally Reveals Her Mystery Boyfriend