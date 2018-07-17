This Picture Of Charlotte Crosby Proves That Her Rock Solid Abs Deserve Their Own Medal
Fans of the former Geordie Shore lass can't get over how ripped her stomach is
Charlotte Crosby has shared an image of herself that is probably going to prompt a lot of people to feel bad about the fact their gym membership card has been MIA since 2015.
The former Geordie Shore lass has taken to Instagram with a shot of her rock-solid abs alongside the caption: “A good mirror to a girl = a happy heart,” but let’s face it, no mirror could shape those well-defined abs out of literally nothing.
Let's get checking out the time Charlotte addressed rumours that she's pregnant with Josh Ritchie's baby...
Fans were understandably loving the stomach-baring shot, writing: “Wish I had the patience n time to acc get a core like that,” and adding: “I can’t even 😍😍😍😍🔥 you look incredible! 💕”
Another person came forward to write: “Uff that body! Damn!!!” while someone else decided that sharing is caring and that Charlotte should really give them at least one of those chiseled sections: “Woweee abbs!!! Wana give me some??”
It’s a mystery how Charlotte manages to find the time in her manic schedule to actual pencil in a fitness routine, with the 28-year-old recently taking to Twitter to write: “What a week traveled 5 places in 4 days, had 2 shoots filmed a full advert on my own and had a huge German press day! Now off to catch another flight cyas."
What a woman.
