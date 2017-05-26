Watch Charlotte Crosby Lose Her Cool As Stephen Bear Lets Slip About His XXX Snapchat Habits
Friday, May 26, 2017 - 15:05
We asked Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear to tell us about the most x-rated Snapchats they have ever received.
Unfortunately things took a turn for the awkward thanks to Bear’s awkward revelation….
Latest News
Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Charlotte Crosby Reveals Stephen Bear Has Been Telling Lies About His Willy
Ariana Grande’s ‘One Last Time’ Reaches New Chart High Following Manchester Attack
23 Of The Best Colourful Denim Pieces To Shop Right Now
These Are The Best Sheet Masks Out There Right Now
Rose And Rosie Take The Body Part Challenge
What You Missed In Music: Zayn Malik’s “Optimistic” New Album, Liam Payne & Zedd‘s Summer Banger
Bella Hadid Had The Best Reaction When She Bumped Into Joe Jonas At Cannes
Watch Charlotte Crosby Lose Her Cool As Stephen Bear Lets Slip About His XXX Snapchat Habits
Hey Violet Talk Style, Music And Who's Most Likely To Wear The Same Outfit Three Days Running
Check Out These Mint Spoilers From Geordie Shore Series 14 Episode #10!
Vicky Pattison Just Made The Grimmest Confession About Her Post-Sex Routine
Check Out These WTF Sneak Peeks from Just Tattoo Of Us Series 1 - The Aftermath
Coming Soon: MTV's Greatest Video Of The Century
Gary Beadle Sets The Record Straight Over Allegations He Cheated On Ex Emma McVey
Niall Horan Will Drop Whatever He’s Doing For A One Direction Reunion
New Music Round Up: Little Mix, Carly Rae Jepsen, Martin Garrix, Nick Jonas & More
Here’s EVERY Game Available To Download From The Xbox Game Pass Service Right Now
All The Crazy Colourful Festival Beauty Products You Need
Katy Perry Breaks Down In Tears As She Pays Tribute To Victims Of Manchester Attack
Bella Hadid Takes The Naked Dress To A Whole New Level At The amfAR Gala At Cannes
More From Charlotte Crosby
TV Shows
Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Charlotte Crosby Reveals Stephen Bear Has Been Telling Lies About His Willy
Charlotte Crosby
Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Reveal Their XXX Snapchat Tales
Celebrity
Watch Charlotte Crosby Lose Her Cool As Stephen Bear Lets Slip About His XXX Snapchat Habits
TV Shows
Check Out These WTF Sneak Peeks from Just Tattoo Of Us Series 1 - The Aftermath
MTV News
Charlotte Crosby Says She’s Quitting Snapchat | MTV News
Celebrity
Charlotte Crosby Declares She's 'Turned Her Back' On Snapchat But There's One Major Catch
Just Tattoo Of Us Season 1 | The Aftermath Spoiler Pics
Just Tattoo Of Us
Just Tattoo Of Us 1 | The Most SHOCKING Tattoo Reveals
TV Shows
15 Of The Most Dramatic Moments From Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear's Just Tattoo Of Us Episode
Just Tattoo Of Us
Just Tattoo Of Us Series 1 | Exclusive Videos
Geordie Shore
Charlotte Crosby Videos | Exclusive Geordie Shore And Just Tattoo Of Us Interviews
TV Shows
YAS! Just Tattoo Of Us Is Commissioned For A Second Series And Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Are BACK!
Trending Articles
Celebrity
Marnie Simpson Reveals Terrifying Side Effect After She Ignored Her Surgeon's Advice
Celebrity
Marnie Simpson Reveals The Shocking Content Of The 'Twisted Messages' Lewis Bloor Sent Her In New Claims
Celebrity
Gary Beadle Sets The Record Straight Over Allegations He Cheated On Ex Emma McVey
TV Shows
Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Zahida Allen And Scotty T Neck On In The Taxi After She Admits She ‘Likes The Attention’ Despite Sean Pratt Relationship
TV Shows
Ex On The Beach Babe Che McSorley Slept With Geordie Shore Lad Gaz Beadle During The Party Tour in Ibiza
Celebrity
Vicky Pattison Just Made The Grimmest Confession About Her Post-Sex Routine
TV Shows
Who Is Abbie Holborn? Everything You Need To Know About The Geordie Shore Star
TV Shows
Ex On The Beach Series 7 Cast Tease Major Shock As Start Date And Line-Up Confirmed - EXCLUSIVE
TV Shows
15 Of The Most Dramatic Moments From Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear's Just Tattoo Of Us Episode
Celebrity
7 Of The Most Heartbreaking Reality Show Exits
Celebrity
Charlotte Crosby Declares She's 'Turned Her Back' On Snapchat But There's One Major Catch
TV Shows