We Did Not Expect Charlotte Crosby To Wear This On New Year’s Eve

New Year’s Eve is pretty much the biggest night out of the year, so we totally expected Charlotte Crosby to go next level with her party look.

And don’t get us wrong, the former Geordie Shore star looked completely amazing in a stunning red and gold sequinned dress from Olivia Attwood’s In The Style Collection, as she partied at Menagerie Restaurant & Bar in Manchester.

But there’s one thing that she put on last night that was totally unexpected and that’s a pair of… flip flops. Thanks to Charl’s BFF Sophie Kasaei sneakily posting on her Instagram Stories, we know that at some point in the evening she swapped killer heels for comfy flats.

We’re totally onboard with this tactical shoe choice though… anything that means you can party harder and dance for longer is totally a good thing if you ask us.

And we know for a fact that Charlotte was buzzing about celebrating the New Year, after she posted on Insta about being happy to welcome 2018.

“Life is a crazy little thing, everything can just suddenly change. Situations change, people change, what you thought was forever suddenly falls apart,” she wrote

“I don’t want to forget about 2017 because there were some amazing memories made that I will cherish forever. But I am so looking forward to walking into 2018 with the biggest smile on my face ready for an amazing year the biggest one yet,” she added.

And she’s walked into 2018 with a smile and in flip flops, and for that we love her!

