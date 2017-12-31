Charlotte Crosby

We Did Not Expect Charlotte Crosby To Wear This On New Year’s Eve

Sometimes a girl has gotta put comfort over style!

Monday, January 1, 2018 - 11:49

New Year’s Eve is pretty much the biggest night out of the year, so we totally expected Charlotte Crosby to go next level with her party look. 

And don’t get us wrong, the former Geordie Shore star looked completely amazing in a stunning red and gold sequinned dress from Olivia Attwood’s In The Style Collection, as she partied at Menagerie Restaurant & Bar in Manchester. 

Check out The Geordie Shore 2017 Year In Review: Fashion 

But there’s one thing that she put on last night that was totally unexpected and that’s a pair of… flip flops. Thanks to Charl’s BFF Sophie Kasaei sneakily posting on her Instagram Stories, we know that at some point in the evening she swapped killer heels for comfy flats. 

We’re totally onboard with this tactical shoe choice though… anything that means you can party harder and dance for longer is totally a good thing if you ask us. 

Copyright [Instagram]

And we know for a fact that Charlotte was buzzing about celebrating the New Year, after she posted on Insta about being happy to welcome 2018.

“Life is a crazy little thing, everything can just suddenly change. Situations change, people change, what you thought was forever suddenly falls apart,” she wrote

NYE sparklyness ✨ Wearing dress from @oliviajade_attwood collection @inthestyle ❤️ bring on tonightttt 👭👬👭👬👭👬👬👬👭👬 Makeup - @makeupbyhollylucy Hair - @hairtohelp

“I don’t want to forget about 2017 because there were some amazing memories made that I will cherish forever. But I am so looking forward to walking into 2018 with the biggest smile on my face ready for an amazing year the biggest one yet,” she added.

And she’s walked into 2018 with a smile and in flip flops, and for that we love her! 

 

The Geordie Shore 2017 Year In Review: Fashion 

More From Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby, Sophie Kasaei And Olivia Attwood Drank All The Shots Last Night&#039;s new years eve party
Charlotte Crosby, Sophie Kasaei And Olivia Attwood Drank All The Shots Last Night
Charlotte Crosby wore the most unexpected thing on new year&#039;s eve... flip flops
We Did Not Expect Charlotte Crosby To Wear This On New Year’s Eve
Charlotte Crosby Declares She's 'Over' Stephen Bear And Loving The Single Life
Stephen Bear wants to be a dad by the end of next year
Stephen Bear Admits He Wants To Be A Dad In A Year's Time
Is Charlotte Crosby dating Josh Ritchie - there&#039;s flirting online and in real life
Is Charlotte Crosby dating Love Island’s Joshua Ritchie Now?
Charlotte Crosby Drops Activewear And Fitness Book Just In Time For New Year
Charlotte Crosby in Dubai
Charlotte Crosby Rejects Stephen Bear’s Reunion Plea For Family Christmas
Charlotte Crosby
Celebrity
Charlotte Crosby Is Having The Best Life Without Stephen Bear
Celebrity
Holly Hagan Slams Stephen Bear As She Warns Him To Stay Away From Charlotte Crosby
Stephen Bear makes Instagram plea to Charlotte Crosby to take him back as he admits he still loves her
Stephen Bear Admits He Still Loves Charlotte Crosby And Wants Her Back In Instagram Post
Charlotte Crosby Caught Locked In An Embrace With Father Christmas Himself
Charlotte Crosby and Sophie Kasaei
Sophie Kasaei And Charlotte Crosby Will Probably End Up 'Shagging' Each Other On New Year's Eve

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby wore the most unexpected thing on new year&#039;s eve... flip flops
We Did Not Expect Charlotte Crosby To Wear This On New Year’s Eve
Pregnant Kylie Jenner Has Reportedly Split From Boyfriend Travis Scott
Megan McKenna shares a pic of a filter that thought her lips were her face! Lol!
Snapchat Filter Mistakes Megan McKenna’s Lips For Her Face And It’s Totally Lol
Is Charlotte Crosby dating Josh Ritchie - there&#039;s flirting online and in real life
Is Charlotte Crosby dating Love Island’s Joshua Ritchie Now?
Britney Spears performs Britney Spears: Piece of Me Remixed. Reimagined. Still iconic. At Planet Hollywood Resort &amp; Casino on February 26, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Britney Spears Expected To Announce World Tour This Week
Jemma Lucy's Drastic Transformation Over The Years
Holly Hagan embraces body positivity by showing cellulite on her bottom
Holly Hagan Posts Pic Of Her Kim Kardashian-Worthy Booty And Embraces Her Cellulite
Charlotte Crosby Declares She's 'Over' Stephen Bear And Loving The Single Life
Fifty Shades Darker
Fifty Shades Darker: Jamie Dornan In Sexy UNSEEN Red Room Behind The Scenes Clip
Kendall Jenner Had The Perfect Response To Rumours She Might Be Pregnant
Marnie Simpson Plans On Spending 'The Next 70 Years' With Casey Johnson
Sophie Kasaei is looking forward to the New Year, plans to focus on herself
Sophie Kasaei Is All About Being ‘Single And Strong’ For 2018