Charlotte Crosby

We Need To Talk About Charlotte Crosby's Completely Unique Choice Of Footwear

Totally out-there but we're also desperate for a pair.

Wednesday, December 6, 2017 - 15:02

There's nothing we love more than a totally bizarre fashion decision which is why we're so emotionally invested in the pair of giant unicorn slippers Charlotte Crosby wears to chill out in.

The former Geordie Shore lass has aways been forward-thinking in her style decisions (remember that pineapple swimsuit we all collectively lost our minds over?) and this product has done absolutely nothing to break the mould.

Let's all get checking out a bunch of the Geordie Shore lasses most incredible transformations to date...

Charlotte debuted the look on Instagram alongside a dreamy and totally relatable life motto: "All you need in life is unicorn slippers," she declared. 

All you need in life is unicorn slippers 🦄 @inthestyle

All you need in life is unicorn slippers 🦄 @inthestyle

A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) on

Naturally fans were all over the item: "Oh my god yes Char 😍😍👌👌" one person wrote, while another announced that the very invention of unicorn slippers are what dreams are literally made of: "I need these," she hinted.

Copyright [Getty]

While she's probably not going to be rocking these treads on a night out on the Toon, we're pretty sure a bunch of girls up and down the country are currently adding those majestic unicorn shoes to their Christmas wishlist.

Us included. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

More From Charlotte Crosby

We Need To Talk About Charlotte Crosby's Completely Unique Choice Of Footwear
Charlotte Crosby Wears Nothing But A Teeny Tiny Towel In This Incredible Selfie
Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Hints Love Island’s Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Were Actually ‘P*ssed Off’ With Their Tattoo Designs - EXCLUSIVE
Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear do 'Boyfriend Does My Blow Dry'
Charlotte Crosby is &#039;great&#039; after splitting from Stephen Bear reveals Olivia Attwood
Charlotte Crosby Clears Up Inaccurate Reports About Her Personal Life
Are Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear dating again... their Winter Wonderland selfies are causing fans to speculate yes!
Have Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Been On A Date? Fans Are Convinced Because Of These Pictures
Charlotte Crosby Is Torn As She Opens Up About This Huge Dilemma In Her Life Right Now
Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Love Island’s Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Reveal They Visited A Strip Club After Alex’s Cute New York Proposal
TV Shows
Check Out These Exclusive Spoilers From Just Tattoo Of Us Series 2 Episode #10!
Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Admits Geordie Shore Lass Abbie Holborn’s Mum’s Tattoo Reveal Was ‘So Emotional’ - EXCLUSIVE
Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear are talking again after their break up
Charlotte Crosby Is On Speaking Terms With Her Ex Stephen Bear
Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Geordie Shore Lass Abbie Holborn Feels Like She’s Getting A ‘C*ck On Her Foot’ During Painful Tattoo Session

Trending Articles

Marnie Simpson Casey Johnson and Chet
Casey Johnson's Brother Is So 'Done' With His Relationship With Marnie Simpson
The Valleys Reunion: Lateysha Grace & Carley Belmonte Reveal What Happened After The Cameras Stopped
Geordie Shore Series 16: New Housemates Sam Gowland And Stephanie Snowdon Talk Past Worldies And Getting Mortal As Start Date Is Confirmed
Charlotte Crosby Wears Nothing But A Teeny Tiny Towel In This Incredible Selfie
Charlotte Dawson Backs Marnie Simpson
Charlotte Dawson Backs Marnie Simpson's Rant As She Hits Out At 'Pathetic' Snobbery
The Geordie Shore cast promote the next season
Sophie Kasaei Turns Up The Heat In Sexy Santa Outfit With All Her Geordie Shore Pals
We Need To Talk About Charlotte Crosby's Completely Unique Choice Of Footwear
Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Hints Love Island’s Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Were Actually ‘P*ssed Off’ With Their Tattoo Designs - EXCLUSIVE
Geordie Shore 16: Everything You Need To Know About The Brand New Series From New Radgies To New Adventures
Exclusive: Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart And Cole Sprouse Talk Life Changing Casting And What's In Store For Jughead
TV Shows
Who Is Stephanie Snowdon? Everything You Need To Know About The New Geordie Shore Lass
Chloe Ferry Is Starting A Diet And She Has A Pretty Extreme Weight Loss Goal