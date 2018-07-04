Charlotte Crosby

Why People Are Calling This Shot Of Charlotte Crosby ‘Her Best Photo Ever’

The former Geordie Shore lass has struck gold with this 10/10 post

Thursday, July 5, 2018 - 12:18

Fans have nothing but love for Charlotte Crosby after she’s shared a 10/10 upload of herself wearing the killer combination of a pair of ripped jeans and a tie-up cropped top.

The former Geordie Shore lass has hit the ball out of the park with the post, with fans praising both her hair, her outfit selection, and the fact that her body is looking so toned and tanned in the shot. 

The hotter the weather the littler the clothes 😏🌞🔥 Full outfit @inthestyle ❤️ Makeup - @makeupbyhollylucy

The 28-year-old set the Insta standard with the comment: “The hotter the weather the littler the clothes” alongside a winking emoji, a sunshine emoji, and the usual flame emoticon.

It didn’t take long for people to drop a series of positive messages beneath the upload – which has managed to rack up an incredible 160,000 likes in little over fifteen hours.

“A perfect combination. Got to say it. Absolutely ravishing,” one person said, as another boldly said what we were all thinking with the comment: “Holy smokes. Best photo of you ever! 😍”

“Absolutely stunning Charlotte 😊 ur looking really well huni,” a fourth person commented, as a fifth said: “Should of wore shorts or a skirt you must be sweating in those tight jeans [sic]”

Urm, not really the point though, is it?

Getty

Char has had a pretty manic few days after breaking a table after England’s football win, leaving fans shook with her cryptic Instagram upload, and licking cheese from an old man’s armpit on national television.

It’s a busy life. 

Why People Are Calling This Shot Of Charlotte Crosby 'Her Best Photo Ever'
