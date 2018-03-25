Charlotte Crosby's Claims About The Size Of Josh Ritchie's Manhood Will Leave You Shook

We all know that former Geordie Shore babe Charlotte Crosby isn't one to bite her tongue, but we're not sure how Josh Ritchie will feel about her latest revelation regarding the size of his manhood.

Oh who are we kidding, Josh is probably over the moon with the lasses' claims that he's seriously packing down there (we're talking at least ten inches).

The Charlotte Show starts tonight! Get checking out the hilarious trailer right here...

The Charlotte Show's frontwoman had a casual chat with Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing for his podcast 'Private Parts', and at one point compared Josh's penis to a "baton".

Yikes! The lass revealed: "I'll tell you a secret, he's got the biggest d**k."

She added: "No word of a lie, this microphone is ten inches long. It's thick and it's long. Almost like a baton."

Char even hinted that she's so flabbergasted by the sheer size of the thing that she just can't stop talking about it: "It's so bad because I don't stop telling people about it. Pretty bad isn't it?"

To be honest Char, something tells us he probably doesn't mind.

While the worldie is clearly overjoyed with her lad's anatomy, it seems he is lacking in the vocabulary department.

Yep, there's a certain three words that the lass desperately wants to hear that just won't seem to pass Josh's lips: "I am fuming, I've been seeing this boy for four months. Four months is a long time, isn't it?" she began.

"It's been four months and I've not even got, 'I love you'. It's killing us," she added.

We'll all just have to watch The Charlotte Show to find out if Josh ever gets out the MAHOOSIVE three words.

Tune in tonight at 9pm only on MTV!

Can't wait until tonight? Treat yourself to these exclusive spoiler videos from tonight's episode right now...