Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby Reveals She Would Give Birth On TV

The Kardashians are quaking.

Wednesday, January 23, 2019 - 15:35

By this point, Charlotte Crosby is an absolute pro when it comes to television. You know, after casually starring in Geordie Shore and her very own reality series The Charlotte Show.

And in one of her latest interviews she's proved just how committed she is to bringing us great telly content, as she’s said that she’d like to give birth on the box.

Charlotte Crosby gets up close and personal with Josh Ritchie's toe (we know, we know) >>> 

Speaking to Heat magazine, the Geordie lass touched on whether or not she’s ready to have kids, saying: “I don’t really feel ready right now, but yeah, I’d be up for giving birth on TV.”

Charlotte also went on to talk about her relationship with Josh when asked how the romance is going, adding: “They’re really good!”

“But only when he’s asleep,” she hilariously quipped. “He’s annoying when he’s awake. When he’s asleep, he looks cute. The next step is probably trying to get a place together next year.”

Instagram

Talking about next steps, the lass also went on to talk about wedding bells when questioned over whether or not Josh is going to propose, saying: “How do I know that? If I could say, it’d be the end of next year.”

“But you’ll know have to ask him – it’s the man’s job! You want a man to propose to you and tell you he wants to spend the rest of his life with you, you don’t want to do it for them.”

She went on to quickly add that it won’t be as soon as people think though, adding: “But we’ve only been together for a year – I like to be a bit more sensible when it comes to life’s big decisions.”

Well, that’s settled that query. No marriage unless Josh gets down on one knee himself. Sorted.

Latest News

You can now hire a personal photographer in Rome. &#039;Insta-Boyfriend.&#039;
When In Rome… You Can Hire Your Very Own Instagram Boyfriend
Ariana Grande’s ‘7 Rings’ Is YouTube’s Biggest Music Video Debut Of 2019 So Far
Charlotte Crosby wants to give birth on live TV.
Charlotte Crosby Reveals She Would Give Birth On TV
Twenty One Pilots Dropped The Music Video For Chlorine And These Fan Theories About It Are Crazy Good
Holly Hagan is the beauty guru you never knew you needed.
Fans Are Stunned By Holly Hagan's 'Genuine And Honest' First Attempt At A YouTube Makeup Tutorial
Charlotte Crosby feels &#039;sorry&#039; for Vicky Pattison after being fat-shamed.
Charlotte Crosby Throws Support Behind Vicky Pattison After She Was Body-Shamed
BLACKPINK Make Youtube History With The Most Viewed Video By A K-Pop Group
Penn Badgley Explains Why People Are So Attracted To His ‘You’ Character
Ariana Grande Drops The Tracklist For Album ‘Thank U, Next’ And It’s Savage
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Sassi Simmonds Breaks Down In Tears As She Opens Up About Her Split From Darren Quirk: ‘It’s Just So Sad’
J. Cole Wiped His Instagram Feed Clean Before Posting Announcement For His New Single
Ghostbusters
Ghostbusters Star Throws Serious Shade On Upcoming Sequel
Vicky Pattison caught snogging Towie&#039;s Ercan Ramadan.
Vicky Pattison Seen Snogging Towie’s Ercan Ramadan In The Street
Shawn Mendes And Niall Horan Have Been Teasing Fans With The Possibility Of A Collab
Drake at his Aubrey &amp; The Three Migos Tour
Drake Has Announced A UK And EU Tour And Fans Are Losing It
Apply For Guest List For MTV PUSH Live At Tape London!
Lady Gaga &amp; Bradley Cooper - I&#039;ll Never Love Again - Music Video
Oscars 2019: See The FULL LIST Of Nominees Now
Spotify Has Released A ‘Don’t Play This Artist’ Feature And It Allows You To Block Their Music
Charlotte Crosby vomits all over herself
Charlotte Crosby Opens Up About Her And Josh Ritchie's Secret Breakup For The First Time
The Charlotte Show S2 First Look: Charlotte Crosby Feels Sick Before She Drops A Reet Serious Question On Boyf Josh Ritchie - Exclusive

More From Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby wants to give birth on live TV.
Charlotte Crosby Reveals She Would Give Birth On TV
Charlotte Crosby feels &#039;sorry&#039; for Vicky Pattison after being fat-shamed.
Charlotte Crosby Throws Support Behind Vicky Pattison After She Was Body-Shamed
Charlotte Crosby vomits all over herself
Charlotte Crosby Opens Up About Her And Josh Ritchie's Secret Breakup For The First Time
TV Shows
The Charlotte Show S2 First Look: Charlotte Crosby Feels Sick Before She Drops A Reet Serious Question On Boyf Josh Ritchie - Exclusive
Charlotte Crosby poses on boxing day
TV Shows
Charlotte Crosby Offers Some Reet Lucky Fans The Chance To Attend Her House Party - Exclusive
Charlotte Crosby Used Common Sense To Destroy A Troll And It Was Sensational
Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie
Charlotte Crosby’s Latest Dry January Antics Are Getting Out of Control
Charlotte Crosby weight loss
Charlotte Crosby Shows Off Her Half A Stone Weight Loss In Sports Bra And Leggings
Charlotte Crosby responds to rumours she&#039;s pregnant
Charlotte Crosby Responds To Pregnancy Speculation Over This Pic
Charlotte Crosby Stalks Boyf Josh Ritchie’s Insta And Isn't Happy With 'Naked' Pics – Exclusive
Geordie Shore&#039;s Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie
Charlotte Crosby's Latest Post About Josh Ritchie Will Probably Make You Cry
Charlotte Crosby And Abbie Holborn Are Losing It Over Holly Hagan’s Toned Bikini Body

Trending Articles

Chantelle Connelly proves she is pregnant after trolls claim she faked it
Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly SLAMS Claims She's Faking Her Pregnancy
Jemma Lucy announces she&#039;s pregnant
Jemma Lucy Announces 'Shock' Pregnancy And Reveals How Far Along She Is
Charlotte Crosby vomits all over herself
Charlotte Crosby Opens Up About Her And Josh Ritchie's Secret Breakup For The First Time
Scotty T&#039;s girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth
Chloe Elizabeth Reveals Just How Happy She Is With Scotty T As She Shares Surgery Results
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Sassi Simmonds Breaks Down In Tears As She Opens Up About Her Split From Darren Quirk: ‘It’s Just So Sad’
Vicky Pattison caught snogging Towie&#039;s Ercan Ramadan.
Vicky Pattison Seen Snogging Towie’s Ercan Ramadan In The Street
Charlotte Crosby feels &#039;sorry&#039; for Vicky Pattison after being fat-shamed.
Charlotte Crosby Throws Support Behind Vicky Pattison After She Was Body-Shamed
BLACKPINK Make Youtube History With The Most Viewed Video By A K-Pop Group
Holly Hagan is the beauty guru you never knew you needed.
Fans Are Stunned By Holly Hagan's 'Genuine And Honest' First Attempt At A YouTube Makeup Tutorial
Kylie Jenner Addresses Rumours That She’s Pregnant With Her Second Child
Charlotte Crosby wants to give birth on live TV.
Charlotte Crosby Reveals She Would Give Birth On TV
Music
Ariana Grande’s ‘7 Rings’ Is YouTube’s Biggest Music Video Debut Of 2019 So Far