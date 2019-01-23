Charlotte Crosby Reveals She Would Give Birth On TV

By this point, Charlotte Crosby is an absolute pro when it comes to television. You know, after casually starring in Geordie Shore and her very own reality series The Charlotte Show.

And in one of her latest interviews she's proved just how committed she is to bringing us great telly content, as she’s said that she’d like to give birth on the box.

Speaking to Heat magazine, the Geordie lass touched on whether or not she’s ready to have kids, saying: “I don’t really feel ready right now, but yeah, I’d be up for giving birth on TV.”

Charlotte also went on to talk about her relationship with Josh when asked how the romance is going, adding: “They’re really good!”

“But only when he’s asleep,” she hilariously quipped. “He’s annoying when he’s awake. When he’s asleep, he looks cute. The next step is probably trying to get a place together next year.”

Talking about next steps, the lass also went on to talk about wedding bells when questioned over whether or not Josh is going to propose, saying: “How do I know that? If I could say, it’d be the end of next year.”

“But you’ll know have to ask him – it’s the man’s job! You want a man to propose to you and tell you he wants to spend the rest of his life with you, you don’t want to do it for them.”

She went on to quickly add that it won’t be as soon as people think though, adding: “But we’ve only been together for a year – I like to be a bit more sensible when it comes to life’s big decisions.”

Well, that’s settled that query. No marriage unless Josh gets down on one knee himself. Sorted.