Celebs Go Dating Is About To Get VERY X Rated As Charlotte Dawson Flashes Cast And 'Beds' Frankie Cocozza

Celebs Go Dating is about to get very X Rated after one of the new contestant revealed she bedded a co-star and also flashed the entire cast and crew.

Charlotte Dawson has hinted that she couldn’t resist jumping into bed with for X Factor bad boy Frankie Cocozza.

She’s made comments about his penis – but also revealed that she flashed her vagina at everyone else that stars and works on the show.

“Me and Frankie get on really well. We are really similar and I can confirm he has a big willy,” Charlotte told The Daily Star on Sunday.

She adds that fans will see a lot of naked activity on the upcoming new series – although she didn’t quite mean to.

“You will see a lot of flesh. I flash a bit too much at times, purely by accident, and there are also a few nip slips. A lot of things pop open. I think I flashed my f**ny to the whole cast at one point. I don’t wear underwear. It is so overrated,” she said.

Charlotte also said she brought chaos to the show on the first night that the single stars meet their prospective dates.

“I went a bit wild on the first mixer. I snogged someone then blacked out and then had to be put into a taxi. I basically got alcohol poisoning,” she revealed.

Fans better brace themselves for the new series when it starts on E4 next month!

