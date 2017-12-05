Charlotte Dawson Backs Marnie Simpson's Rant As She Hits Out At 'Pathetic' Snobbery

Opinions were divided recently when Geordie Shore star Marnie Simpson went on an epic Twitter rant aimed at a chain restaurant who turned her away for wearing a tracksuit.

But it looks like one person that is definitely on her side is Ex On The Beach babe Charlotte Dawson.

Hit play on the video to see Rita Ora, Jemma Lucy and a bunch of other celebs who have been refused entry for the craziest reasons...

The Celebs Go Dating star felt pretty passionately about the matter, calling for establishments to "Stop the snobbery" in her Star magazine column.

"I can't believe Marnie Simpson was turned away from a restaurant for lunch because she was wearing a tracksuit," wrote the reality star.

Instagram/CharlotteDawsy

Charlotte was pretty chuffing outraged that the steakhouse, Miller and Carter, wouldn't let her in for a spot of lunch: "How pathetic! I'm always in tracksuits, so I would have been fuming," she added.

It turns out Marnie's not the only one who has been shown the door because of her attire, but Charlotte put up a bit of a fight when a club tried to turn her away: "A nightclub in London once acted snobby about what I was wearing and I had to argue to get in," revealed the babe.

Copyright [Getty]

After Marnie hit out at the restaurant for refusing to serve her, they informed her via Twitter that they have a dress code in place at their steakhouses.

Does this snobbery need to end or are dress codes there for a reason? Let us know in a tweet @MTVUK.