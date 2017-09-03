Charlotte Dawson Slams Reports She Had A Lesbian Affair With Jemma Lucy

Charlotte Dawson has hit out at reports that she once enjoyed a lesbian fling with fellow Ex on the Beach star Jemma Lucy.

The reality star wants to set the record straight – insisting that she herself is straight and that reports to the contrary arose only because a joke by Jemma was taken literally.

Instagram

“I’ve snogged girls before for a laugh but I’m not bisexual or lesbian,” she told the Daily Star on Sunday.

“[Jemma] made a joke that we were together but I had a boyfriend and we’d never even kissed,” she insists.

Instagram

It sounds like Charlotte is worried her late father, the comedian Les Dawson, would have been furious if she were a lesbian.

“[Jemma’s] not bothered about that type of press but I am because of my dad’s name. My mum was fuming too,” she explained.

Copyright [Getty]

Charlotte now says she is attracting all manner of unwanted attention whenever she has a night out in gay clubs.

“Now when I go out in gay clubs all the lesbians come on to me. I think they want to borrow my lipsticks but they end up wanting my lips,” she said.

