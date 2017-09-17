Charlotte Dawson

Charlotte Dawson Spent Almost £1,000 During Date Disaster

Charlotte was stiffed with all the bills when she embarked on a saucy trip to Amsterdam

Sunday, September 17, 2017 - 13:26

Ex on the Beach beauty Charlotte Dawson once spent almost a grand on a disastrous date in Amsterdam.

The Celebs Go Dating star has been sharing details of her love life disasters and recalled one incident where she fell head over heels for a gentleman she met while partying in Ibiza.

However she later discovered her was a penniless student – leaving her to pick up the bills everywhere they went.

“I went to Ibiza, fell in love, thought he was Prince Charming,” she told the Daily Star on Sunday.

“I had known him for about two minutes and he invited me to Amsterdam but obviously I still went,” she continued.

“When we got there he told me he was a 20-year-old skint student and didn’t have any money. I ended up spending about 700 quid on the cheeky bugger,” she revealed.

However the trip was still well worth it – once the pair got to the bedroom.

“The sex was great. I made sure to get my money’s worth in the bedroom,” Charlotte said.

