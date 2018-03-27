Cheat Codes Are Eyeing Up A Collab With Stormzy

Cheat Codes are American electronic dance trio aka Trevor Dahl, Matthew Russell and Kevin Ford, the multi-platinum faces behind hits like 'No Promises' with Demi Lovato and the guys who propelled Maggie Lindemann’s ‘Pretty Girl’ into the UK Top 10 with their remix last year.

Since then they've remixed Rita Ora, MØ, Sean Paul & David Guetta plus Thirty Seconds To Mars' 'Dangerous Night' just last week, as well as debuting their brand new single 'Put Me Back Together' with Kiiara and smashing it at Ultra Miami this weekend. It's exhausting just thinking about it.

We recently chatted to the threesome about the wondrous Demi Lovato, whether three heads are really better than one, as well as their dream of getting a certain UK grime legend on board for a collab...

WATCH CHEAT CODES & DEMI LOVATO'S VIDEO FOR 'NO PROMISES:

View the lyrics Cutting me up like a knife, and I feel it

Deep in my bones

Kicking a habit I love even harder

You oughta know



I just wanna dive in the water with you

Baby, we can't see the bottom

It's so easy to fall for each other

I'm just hoping we catch one another



Oh, na-na

Just be careful, na-na

Love ain't simple, na-na

Promise me no promises



Oh, na-na

Just be careful, na-na

Love ain't simple, na-na

Promise me no promises



•••



Baby, I think about you, and I feel it

Deep in my heart

Maybe we just ain't meant to be something

Maybe we are, ooh



I just wanna dive in the water with you

Baby, we can't see the bottom

It's so easy to fall for each other

I'm just hoping we catch one another



Oh, na-na

Just be careful, na-na

Love ain't simple, na-na

Promise me no promises



Oh, na-na

Just be careful, na-na

Love ain't simple, na-na

Promise me no promises (oh)



•••



I just wanna dive in the water

But, baby, we can't see the bottom

I just wanna dive in with you

I just wanna lie here with you (oh)



Oh, na-na

Just be careful, na-na

Love ain't simple, na-na

Promise me no promises (promise me)



Oh, na-na

Just be careful, na-na

Love ain't simple, na-na

Promise me no promises (no)



•••

Oh

•••



Promise me no promises

•••

Don't you promise me nothing

Promise me, me, me, me

Just be careful

Promise me no promises Writer(s): Jackson Foote, Ari Leff, Demi Lovato, Emma Block, Cheat Codes Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

When probed about who they'd ideally get in the booth with next Matt said: "I would say the next person I would love to collaborate with would probably be Stormzy…"

Trevor added: "Yeah we love Stormzy, that’d be sick. We want to collaborate with people that haven’t done dance tracks or haven’t really collabed with a DJ artist yet, so Demi was cool, Fetty [Wap] was cool…it would be a dream come true to do something with Drake."

Getty Images

After the success of 'No Promises,' last year the group revealed that Demi showed the love by buying the tattoo-loving trio all new ink. "We still keep in contact with Demi a bunch," Trevor said. "She’s on tour right now so we don’t get to see her when we’re both all over the place, she’s awesome and we miss Demi, we love her, but she bought us all tattoos after the song did well. She was like ‘I wanna get you guys something, what do you want?' and we were like ‘tattoos - we would love that’, it’ll last forever you know?"

We also wondered whether having three members and personalities in the studio ever causes friction at all...

"As far as making music together we always kinda are always on the same page," Trevor revealed, "we’ve never really had one of those moments where it’s like ‘no you’re wrong on this!’ it’s always like, within a few minutes we all come down to the same idea and agree with each other."

Matt added: "We’re musicians individually in our own right too so we don’t have any restrictions on what we do individually so if I have a song and I believe in it but it’s not like a Cheat Codes record I can always put it out myself - no issue there. So Cheat Codes is a unit deciding that these are the records that we all believe in together so there’s no arguments, it’s easy."

We guess that's why they're in a group together! Someone tell Fifth Harmony that please!

Cheat Codes Ft. Kiiara - 'Put Me Back Together' is out now.