Cheat Codes Are Eyeing Up A Collab With Stormzy

EXCLUSIVE! The dance music trio chat dream collabs, Demi Lovato's generosity and more in our exclusive interview...

Tuesday, March 27, 2018 - 11:41

Cheat Codes are American electronic dance trio aka Trevor Dahl, Matthew Russell and Kevin Ford, the multi-platinum faces behind hits like 'No Promises' with Demi Lovato and the guys who propelled Maggie Lindemann’s ‘Pretty Girl’ into the UK Top 10 with their remix last year.

Since then they've remixed Rita Ora, MØ, Sean Paul & David Guetta plus Thirty Seconds To Mars' 'Dangerous Night' just last week, as well as debuting their brand new single 'Put Me Back Together' with Kiiara and smashing it at Ultra Miami this weekend. It's exhausting just thinking about it. 

We recently chatted to the threesome about the wondrous Demi Lovato, whether three heads are really better than one, as well as their dream of getting a certain UK grime legend on board for a collab...

When probed about who they'd ideally get in the booth with next Matt said: "I would say the next person I would love to collaborate with would probably be Stormzy…"

Trevor added: "Yeah we love Stormzy, that’d be sick. We want to collaborate with people that haven’t done dance tracks or haven’t really collabed with a DJ artist yet, so Demi was cool, Fetty [Wap] was cool…it would be a dream come true to do something with Drake."

After the success of 'No Promises,' last year the group revealed that Demi showed the love by buying the tattoo-loving trio all new ink. "We still keep in contact with Demi a bunch," Trevor said. "She’s on tour right now so we don’t get to see her when we’re both all over the place, she’s awesome and we miss Demi, we love her, but she bought us all tattoos after the song did well. She was like ‘I wanna get you guys something, what do you want?' and we were like ‘tattoos - we would love that’, it’ll last forever you know?"

We also wondered whether having three members and personalities in the studio ever causes friction at all...

"As far as making music together we always kinda are always on the same page," Trevor revealed, "we’ve never really had one of those moments where it’s like ‘no you’re wrong on this!’ it’s always like, within a few minutes we all come down to the same idea and agree with each other."

Matt added: "We’re musicians individually in our own right too so we don’t have any restrictions on what we do individually so if I have a song and I believe in it but it’s not like a Cheat Codes record I can always put it out myself - no issue there. So Cheat Codes is a unit deciding that these are the records that we all believe in together so there’s no arguments, it’s easy."

We guess that's why they're in a group together! Someone tell Fifth Harmony that please!

Cheat Codes Ft. Kiiara - 'Put Me Back Together' is out now.

Cheat Codes
