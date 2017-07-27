Get to Know: Cherée

This week's featured artist is a talented singer from North West London.

Cherée has been making a name for herself ever since she debuted her first single 'Please' nine months ago. Since then she has released three more songs and her new single 'Just Like Me' looks set to broaden her ever-growning fanbase.

We were lucky enough to catch up with the 20 year old to find out a little bit more about her.

Check it out...

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

I've grown up in north-west london my whole life and I've had a love for music since I was a child. I can remember as a little kid dancing to Michael Jackson's music and combing my afro and I guess as years went on my taste expanded and I naturally wanted to create and not just listen. My interests manifested into a dream career path and now here I am talking with you.

2) Describe your sound in three words…

Eclectic, ambient, dreamy

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

A few people but I could say Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey. I don't make music like them but they're incredible icons and as a small child I have vivid memories of watching videos of them performing and being in awe. They have beautiful star quality. I love a good diva.

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

Kelis, Amy Winehouse, Beyoncé, Frank Ocean.

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single...

It was very much a venting process. I wrote the song just to get the emotions out. I didn't have the intention of writing it to release it, unlike my other songs, but it just came together well enough and I think it's got a feel of empowerment within. It's therapeutic for me to hear back but a bit scary too.

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

Passion and hopefully great musicianship. I’m excited to do shows.

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

I've had a pretty awesome shoot that'll be out very soon. It's a secret for now though, so look out for it.

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

I don't think I've ever been starstruck but I've been to three Beyoncé concerts and each time she amazes me. I leave feeling super motivated. She really does create an army of bossed up women through her music. I love it.

9) What’s on your iPod/playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

Hmm, I'm not sure if there's much that'd be super surprising. I feel like people in general these days listen to a variety of genres, or maybe that's just my friends lol, but I do have some Chopin and Mozart on there which is pretty random.

10) When can we see you live?

Soon I hope! When a date is set you'll be the first to know! ;)

You can follow Cherée on Twitter and Instagram. Her single 'Just Like Me' is out now. Check it out below!