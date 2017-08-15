Are Cheryl And Justin Bieber Collaborating On New Music Together?

Now that Cheryl is looking to make her music comeback after giving birth to baby Bear, the rumours are well and truly alive when it comes to who she might join forces with.

And of course now that she’s been spotted at the US embassy in London, people are assuming she’ll be off to LA in no time to work with the only singer in all of America: Justin Bieber.

"Cheryl is set up to meet with Justin Bieber on her LA trip - to discuss finally doing that track together,” a source told The Sun.

"Set-up by Liam - a big favour... Biebs has said 'cool, let's hang out and talk' but he can be notoriously flaky - and ruthless when it comes to his music."

Biebs is just such a ‘cool, let’s hang out’ kind of guy.

But wait, THERE’S MORE! Another inside told The Mirror: “Cheryl’s got a longer US visa so she can go back and forth more frequently to the States.

"She hasn’t started working on the new album yet as she is still enjoying her time off with Bear. She’s loved their time together as she adjusted to being a mum and is still easing herself back into work."

“But she is looking forward to getting out there and starting recording. She still has ambitions as a singer and will be a working mum.”

Wow, who even knows what Cheryl’s really up to now.

