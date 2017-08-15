Cheryl

Are Cheryl And Justin Bieber Collaborating On New Music Together?

There's been talk of a Biebs and Cheryl duet and we are here for it.

Tuesday, August 15, 2017 - 12:07

Now that Cheryl is looking to make her music comeback after giving birth to baby Bear, the rumours are well and truly alive when it comes to who she might join forces with.

And of course now that she’s been spotted at the US embassy in London, people are assuming she’ll be off to LA in no time to work with the only singer in all of America: Justin Bieber.

"Cheryl is set up to meet with Justin Bieber on her LA trip - to discuss finally doing that track together,” a source told The Sun.

"Set-up by Liam - a big favour... Biebs has said 'cool, let's hang out and talk' but he can be notoriously flaky - and ruthless when it comes to his music."

Biebs is just such a ‘cool, let’s hang out’ kind of guy.

But wait, THERE’S MORE! Another inside told The Mirror: “Cheryl’s got a longer US visa so she can go back and forth more frequently to the States.

"She hasn’t started working on the new album yet as she is still enjoying her time off with Bear. She’s loved their time together as she adjusted to being a mum and is still easing herself back into work."

“But she is looking forward to getting out there and starting recording. She still has ambitions as a singer and will be a working mum.”

Wow, who even knows what Cheryl’s really up to now.

Catch up on all of the latest celeb news you need in your life >>>

Latest News

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy And Jordan Davies Share Shocking Snogs With Two Housemates

Love Island's Montana Weighs In On Caroline Flack And Mike Thalassitis Relationship Rumours

Are Cheryl And Justin Bieber Collaborating On New Music Together?

15 Pieces Of High-Street Clothing That The Geordie Shore Girls Wear IRL

Aston Merrygold Is Taking His Moves To Strictly Come Dancing

Marnie Simpson Leaps To The Defense Of 'Insecure' Celebrity Big Brother Housemate Sarah Harding

Sarah Harding Slams Fifth Harmony On CBB and Harmonizers Aren't Happy

13 Reasons Why cast attend the red carpet premiere for the new Netflix series.

13 Reasons Why Season 2 Theme Is Revealed And Dylan Minnette Insists It Will Be ‘More Emotional’

Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers Is Putting Himself On A Sex Ban In The Lead Up To MMA Fight

Taylor Swift Wins Groping Lawsuit Against Radio DJ

Olly Alexander Talks 'Growing Up Gay' And Overcoming Mental Health Issues

Dua Lipa Is on Track to Score Her First UK Number 1 Single

Ginger Haired Emojis Have Become A Reality And It's About Time Too

Splatoon 2 summer costumes

New Splatoon 2 Summer Costumes Will Make You Feel Summery AF

Liam Payne and Zedd Go Busking Around London

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy Doesn't Approve Of Sarah Kissing Chad: “She’s A D**k Tease”

Battlefield 1

Here's How You Can Play Battlefield 1 For Free Right Now

11 Tiny Tattoo Ideas To Get inked With This Summer

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy Lashes Out At Amelia Lily In Clash About House Arguments

Fifth Harmony’s New Album Is Risk-Taking R&B Inspired By The Pussycat Dolls

More From Cheryl

Music

Are Cheryl And Justin Bieber Collaborating On New Music Together?

iam Payne Reveals How He Told Cheryl He Liked Her And She Went Bright Red Over His Crush
Celebrity

Liam Payne Addresses Rumours Suggesting That He’s Already Married To Cheryl

TV Shows

Are Cheryl And Liam Payne About To Return To The X Factor Together?!

Cheryl shows off new blonde hair on Instagram
Celebrity

Cheryl Looks Almost Unrecognisable With New Blonder Hair

Cheryl And Liam Payne Share Super Cute Selfie On Date Night

Cheryl Just Hit Back At Claims She's Ashamed Of Her Post-Baby Bod In The Best Way Possible

Cheryl Calls Liam Payne ‘The Most Amazing Daddy’ With Ridiculously Cute Father’s Day Insta Post

Liam Payne Says He’s Had ’No Complaints In That Department’ When It Comes To His Sex Life

Liam Payne Reveals Plans For Chest Tattoo In Honour Of Son Bear

Liam Payne Looks Like A Ray Of Sunshine As He Chats About How Baby Bear Is Doing

Celebrity

Liam Payne Reveals There's A Song On His Album About A Phonecall Which Saw Him And Cheryl Almost Split

Celebrity

Liam Payne Reveals Which Of Bear’s Baby Moments He’s Most Looking Forward To

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy Lashes Out At Amelia Lily In Clash About House Arguments

TV Shows

New Ex On The Beach Hunk David Hawley Reveals X-Rated Sexy Secrets Following Jemma Lucy Romance - EXCLUSIVE

Celebrity

Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers Is Putting Himself On A Sex Ban In The Lead Up To MMA Fight

Celebrity

Love Island's Kem Cetinay Weighs In On Claims That Montana Brown Faked Her Relationship With Alex Beattie For Fame

Amber Butler confronts Alex on a date on Teen Mom UK
TV Shows

Teen Mom UK Spoiler Video: Amber Butler Confronts Date Alex After Discovering He's Been Flirting With Other Girls

Celebrity

Love island's Kem Cetinay On THAT Ex Boyfriend Drama Between Chris Hughes And Olivia Attwood

Holly Hagan shows off new hair in sexy selfie
Celebrity

Holly Hagan Is An Absolute Worldie In This Sexy Weekend Selfie

Chantelle Connelly shows off huge new tattoo on Instagram, but it&#039;s just been sprayed on
Celebrity

Geordie Shore’s Chantelle Connelly Transforms Her Look With Incredible Spray-On Tattoos

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Leaps To The Defense Of 'Insecure' Celebrity Big Brother Housemate Sarah Harding

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy Doesn't Approve Of Sarah Kissing Chad: “She’s A D**k Tease”

TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Twin Sisters Che And Leonie McSorley Go Head-To-Head In A Savage Fight Over The New Ex Arrival

Music

Sarah Harding Slams Fifth Harmony On CBB and Harmonizers Aren't Happy