Cheryl

Cheryl And Liam Payne Share Super Cute Selfie On Date Night

Oh these two are just adorable.

Friday, July 7, 2017 - 09:27

Cheryl and Liam Payne have shared an actual real life selfie together, their first since the birth of their baby boy Bear.

Choosing Instagram as their platform of choice to prove that they’re very much still a couple, Chiam opted for the classic cat filter to make themselves look, erm, like a cat.

‘Date night’, Chezza captioned the pic, hinting that, oh we don’t know, maybe they're on a date?

Wow we’re really getting the hang of this whole detective thing.

There’s been literally zero sightings of the couple recently, what with Liam having been busy promoting his new Zedd collaboration ‘Get Low’ as well as his own debut track ‘Strip That Down’, and Cheryl keeping her own low profile since the birth of baby bear.

So yes, we’re positively thrilled. 

