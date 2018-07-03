Cheryl Breaks Her Silence On Reports Her Mum Was A Factor In Liam Payne Split
Plenty of rumours have been flying around about what prompted their separation.
Cheryl has hit out at reports that mum Joan caused a rift between her and Liam Payne that ultimately led to their recent split.
The 35-year-old is clearly fed up of the speculation surrounding her private life and took to social-media to blast the magazines publishing theories about what actually prompted the couple to break-up.
Having taken to Twitter last night to break her silence, Cheryl said: “I hate responding to stuff esp at such difficult times but I cannot sit here and listen to such nasty, false articles regarding my mam."
She continued: "I don't know why they involve her in stories about me. I can assure you she has absolutely nothing to do with any of it.
"I am a grown woman who is capable of dealing with my own life. She is a soft and kind woman who doesn't deserve to be dragged into something that has nothing whatsoever to do with her."
She and Liam announced their separation in near-identical statements, reading: “We are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It's been a tough decision for us to make.
"We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together."
This comes amid reports that Liam narrowly avoided an altercation with Cheryl’s ex-husband Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini in London venue, The Chiltern Firehouse. The situation was only said to have cooled down when the 37-year-old decided to leave the premises.