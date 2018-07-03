Cheryl Breaks Her Silence On Reports Her Mum Was A Factor In Liam Payne Split

Cheryl has hit out at reports that mum Joan caused a rift between her and Liam Payne that ultimately led to their recent split.

The 35-year-old is clearly fed up of the speculation surrounding her private life and took to social-media to blast the magazines publishing theories about what actually prompted the couple to break-up.

Having taken to Twitter last night to break her silence, Cheryl said: “I hate responding to stuff esp at such difficult times but I cannot sit here and listen to such nasty, false articles regarding my mam."

She continued: "I don't know why they involve her in stories about me. I can assure you she has absolutely nothing to do with any of it.

"I am a grown woman who is capable of dealing with my own life. She is a soft and kind woman who doesn't deserve to be dragged into something that has nothing whatsoever to do with her."

She and Liam announced their separation in near-identical statements, reading: “We are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It's been a tough decision for us to make.

"We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together."

Cheryl and I are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It's been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together. — Liam (@LiamPayne) July 1, 2018

This comes amid reports that Liam narrowly avoided an altercation with Cheryl’s ex-husband Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini in London venue, The Chiltern Firehouse. The situation was only said to have cooled down when the 37-year-old decided to leave the premises.