Cheryl

Cheryl Chowed Down On A Kebab While Writing Songs About Liam Payne

She's no prima donna.

Friday, June 15, 2018 - 10:11

Cheryl might be a huge star, but she proved she ain't no prima doner, er we mean donna, recently as she apparently chowed down on a rather modest meal while penning songs for her comeback album.

According to singer-songwriter Raye, the Geordie lass enlisted the comfort of a trusty kebab (presumably whilst scribbling down lyrics about her bae Liam Payne).

In other Geordie news, get checking out Sam Gowland and Chloe Ferry's first home together...

The 'Decline' singer worked with Chezza on her highly anticipated album, and she says she wasn't how she expected her to be.

"Cheryl's not what I expected at all," she said.

Getty

"When we're writing, she's there with her kebab and cute accent. She's so small and lovely, really warm. We had a fun time sketching out some songs," she added.

Who knows, maybe kebabs are the magic touch every songwriter needs to pen a great tune.

Track 2 - Decline Ft. @mreazi . Side Tape Out Now 🧡 #girlstour

Track 2 - Decline Ft. @mreazi . Side Tape Out Now 🧡 #girlstour

A post shared by RAYE (@raye) on

AbraKEBABra!

Raye added: "We did a song together that she really loves. She's great, we've been writing some stuff. It's been really good vibes."

She continued: "It's been girl to girl. We had a lot to talk about."

Cheryl is making her return to music after giving birth to her and Liam's son Bear last year: "She's been in the industry a very long time so I feel like I learnt a lot from her," added Raye.

We can't wait to listen to whatever the two talented ladies came up with, it's bound to be increds.

P.s. Chezza, we're totally down if you ever wanna grab a kebab.

