Cheryl Fans Aren’t Happy About Liam Payne Being Pictured With Katy Perry

Here we go.

Wednesday, March 28, 2018 - 12:04

Just to add more drama to an already tense situation, Cheryl fans aren’t particularly thrilled about the fact that Liam Payne was pictured with Katy Perry at an event in Tokyo.

For anyone who’s missed all the speculation about their relationship, it’s been reported by multiple outlets that the duo are currently fighting to save their romance for the sake of son Bear. 

While rumours about a potential split surfaced in February, the couple silenced the critics by walking the BRITs red carpet hand in hand. Since then, Liam has publicly confirmed that the pair have been going through “struggles” recently. 

That prompted fans to drop a series of comments beneath his latest upload, effectively warning him to “stay away” from Katy. Right.

Of course, Katy is already rumoured to be in a romance of her own after supposedly getting back together with ex Orlando Bloom. The duo are said to be “determined to make things work” this time around. 

This comes amid rumours that Cheryl isn’t too happy with an interview Liam gave to ES Magazine in which he admitted that the couple have been going through something of a rocky patch. 

“She isn’t a fan of putting her personal life out there, and if it had been her choice, Liam wouldn’t have said anything at all,” an insider told The Sun. “She doesn’t want to make a big deal of it but she’s fuming.”

 

 

 

 

Cheryl and Liam at the BRITs
Cheryl Fans Aren’t Happy About Liam Payne Being Pictured With Katy Perry
