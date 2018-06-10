Cheryl Is Going To Be Writing All About Her Love Life ‘Problems’ On Her New Album

The music return of Cheryl is approaching - and her new music co-writer has hinted that the Geordie lass will be opening up all about her ‘troubled’ relationship with Liam Payne on her new record.

Chezza and Liam have seen their relationship thrown under the media spotlight in recent months - with rumours and gossip suggesting their love is on the rocks.

And singer-songwriter Raye has hinted that Chez will be drawing on this for new tunes on her hotly anticipated fifth studio album as she covers all aspects of her life in her songs.

“We’ve gone proper personal and unveiled some layers. She was really open and I think she’s got her head on straight,” Raye told the Daily Star.

And it sounds like Raye was hand picked by Chez to help scribe her new tunes as the former Girls Aloud star wants to sound fresh and current with her new music.

“She wanted a young up-and-coming writer to help her put her perspective out there and into a song,” Raye said.

And it sounds like it’s turning into a recipe for success, as she says: “The music is really good. I’m really excited. I think she’s got something really exciting coming up that she really loves.”

Raye also says she got to know Cheryl well while working with her in the studio - and she sounds like the kind of woman we would all love to have as a friend.

“She’s hilarious. She likes eating a kebab. She’s such a real woman. I love her,” Raye gushed.

