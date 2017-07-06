Cheryl

Cheryl Looks Almost Unrecognisable With New Blonder Hair

Loving the new ‘do, Chezza!

Sunday, July 9, 2017 - 16:34

Cheryl has been keeping a low profile since giving birth to her son in March. But we’re guessing she’s finally shrugging off the sleep deprivation because not only is she posting on social media again but she’s got NEW HAIR!

Earlier this week, Chezza shared pictures on Instagram from her date night with boyfriend and baby daddy Liam Payne, and her hair was quite a bit darker. Now in her latest Insta pic she has much lighter locks, and we have to say we’re loving the new shade.

Wearing next to no make up, the singer looks unbelievably (read: annoyingly) gorgeous as she shows off her new colour, styled into pretty, messy waves.

And her fans are going wild over the new post, mostly because they didn’t actually realise it was Cheryl. “Wow hardly recognised you there Cheryl,” wrote one follower. “I didn't recognise you, Cheryl. You look so different. Maybe it's the hair colour?,” asked another. 

At this point we should probably make a joke about Cheryl being worth it. But we won't.

Words: Olivia Cooke

