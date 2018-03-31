Cheryl

Cheryl Speaks Out After Liam Payne Is Spotted With Backing Dancer In Dubai

Cheryl calls the speculation about Liam and a dancer “stupid”

Saturday, March 31, 2018 - 14:38

We can’t seem to go a day without there being fresh rumours about Liam Payne and Cheryl

The latest speculation about their relationships involves Liam being spotted with his backing dancer Chloe Ferns. According to The Mirror he looked “really happy” in her company at the Penthouse Bar at Five Palm Jumeirah hotel, Dubai. 

You need to check out That's What She Said: The Relationship Episode 

This after Cheryl fans were unhappy on social media about Liam being pictured with Katy Perry

Usually one to keep quiet about her personal life, Cheryl has now felt the need to speak out with a statement on Twitter. 

“I usually don’t bother myself to respond to stupid articles. But in my silence, they hold the pen,” she wrote on online.

“This is a stupid article, clutching at very small straws. But I can’t ignore this story involving an innocent dancer colleague of Liam’s who has a fiance, and dragging them into this desperate attempt to try to cause problems between Liam and I.”

Cheryl then summed up how we’re all pretty much feeling about the situation, which is a bit baffled tbh.

“Nor do I understand the almost daily onslaught of stories. The other “mystery women” in the story happens to be my long term friend and manager (that’s embarrassing). I also happen to love Katy Perry,” the mum of one finished. 

Chez has since tweeted about going on holiday, we hope she has a super relaxing vaycay after all this. 

You need to check out That's What She Said: The Relationship Episode 

Latest News

Teen Mom UK Episode 4 Spoiler Vid: Chloe Patton Brands Boyfriend Jordan Edwards ‘Selfish’ As They Argue Over Packing For Their New Home
A timeline of Cheryl and Liam Payne&#039;s relationship: from their first meeting to pregnancy and split rumours
Liam Payne And Cheryl’s Relationship Timeline: From The X Factor To Split Rumours
Celebs including Sam Smith, Lili Reinhart, Miley Cyrus, Zayn Malik, Holly Hagan discuss their mental health
Sam Smith To Lili Reinhart: 10 Celebrities Who’ve Been Honest AF About Their Mental Health Struggles
Cheryl speaks out about Liam Payne relationship rumours
Cheryl Speaks Out After Liam Payne Is Spotted With Backing Dancer In Dubai
Megan McKenna has revealed the cover of her new autobiography, Mouthy
Here’s Your First Look At The Cover Of Megan McKenna’s Autobiography
Gary Beadle&#039;s &quot;so happy&quot; now that his son Chester is better after his recent illness and visits to hospital
Gaz Beadle ‘So Happy’ Now That Baby Son Chester Is Better After Hospital Dash
Charlotte Crosby says she&#039;s the man in her relationship with boyfriend Josh Ritchie
Charlotte Crosby Is The Man In Her Relationship With Josh Ritchie
This Is How Long It Takes To Become Someone’s Best Friend
Kim Kardashian Has An Archive Of Kanye West’s Most Iconic Accessories
Chloe Ferry Is Convinced She And Sam Gowland Had An Alien Experience Last Night
This Dating App Requires DNA To Help Find Your Perfect Match
Liam Payne and Cheryl
Are Liam Payne And Cheryl Heading On A Secret ‘Make Or Break’ Holiday?
Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott
Travis Scott Is Being Sued For Cancelling A Performance After Kylie Jenner Gave Birth
Marnie Simpson Leaps To The Defense Of Scarlett Moffatt After Cosmetic Surgery Accusations
What Is Kendall Jenner’s Connection To This Pizza Themed Instagram Account?
Billie Eilish
Get to Know: Billie Eilish
Geordie Shore's Ricci Guarnaccio Shows Off Full Results Of Facial Surgery
Scotty T's Reaction To Marnie Simpson Leaving Geordie Shore Is Priceless
The Sister Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Is Taking Parenting Advice From The Most
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby's Mascara Runs As She Breaks Down In Tears

More From Cheryl

A timeline of Cheryl and Liam Payne&#039;s relationship: from their first meeting to pregnancy and split rumours
Liam Payne And Cheryl’s Relationship Timeline: From The X Factor To Split Rumours
Cheryl speaks out about Liam Payne relationship rumours
Cheryl Speaks Out After Liam Payne Is Spotted With Backing Dancer In Dubai
Liam Payne and Cheryl
Are Liam Payne And Cheryl Heading On A Secret ‘Make Or Break’ Holiday?
Cheryl and Liam at the BRITs
Cheryl Fans Aren’t Happy About Liam Payne Being Pictured With Katy Perry
Cheryl and Liam at the BRITs
Cheryl Is Apparently 'Furious' With Liam For Admitting To Struggles In Their Relationship
Liam Payne and Cheryl didn&#039;t go home together after the BRITs
Liam Payne Admits To ‘Struggles’ In His Relationship With Cheryl
Liam Payne Hints He's Going To Miss His And Cheryl's Son's First Birthday
Cheryl and Liam at the BRITs
Liam Payne Had The Best Response To Rumours He's Jealous Of Cheryl And Tom Hardy
Cheryl and Liam at the BRITs
Cheryl Pies Liam Payne After He Says He Would Give Her Away For A Cheeseburger
Liam Payne and Cheryl
Is This The Reason Behind Liam Payne And Cheryl's Rumoured Relationship Troubles?
Liam Payne and Cheryl
Is Cheryl Planning To Move Out Of Her Shared Mansion With Liam Payne?
Liam Payne and Cheryl didn&#039;t go home together after the BRITs
Liam Payne And Cheryl Spent The Night Apart After The BRITs

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore's Ricci Guarnaccio Shows Off Full Results Of Facial Surgery
Scotty T's Reaction To Marnie Simpson Leaving Geordie Shore Is Priceless
Charlotte Crosby says she&#039;s the man in her relationship with boyfriend Josh Ritchie
Charlotte Crosby Is The Man In Her Relationship With Josh Ritchie
Gary Beadle&#039;s &quot;so happy&quot; now that his son Chester is better after his recent illness and visits to hospital
Gaz Beadle ‘So Happy’ Now That Baby Son Chester Is Better After Hospital Dash
Marnie Simpson Leaps To The Defense Of Scarlett Moffatt After Cosmetic Surgery Accusations
Cheryl speaks out about Liam Payne relationship rumours
Cheryl Speaks Out After Liam Payne Is Spotted With Backing Dancer In Dubai
Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey’s Son Rushed To Hospital For Emergency Care
Megan McKenna Is About To Fully Expose Pete Wicks And Other TOWIE Members
A timeline of Cheryl and Liam Payne&#039;s relationship: from their first meeting to pregnancy and split rumours
Liam Payne And Cheryl’s Relationship Timeline: From The X Factor To Split Rumours
Chloe Ferry Is Convinced She And Sam Gowland Had An Alien Experience Last Night
Celebs including Sam Smith, Lili Reinhart, Miley Cyrus, Zayn Malik, Holly Hagan discuss their mental health
Sam Smith To Lili Reinhart: 10 Celebrities Who’ve Been Honest AF About Their Mental Health Struggles
Megan McKenna has revealed the cover of her new autobiography, Mouthy
Here’s Your First Look At The Cover Of Megan McKenna’s Autobiography