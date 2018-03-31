Cheryl Speaks Out After Liam Payne Is Spotted With Backing Dancer In Dubai

We can’t seem to go a day without there being fresh rumours about Liam Payne and Cheryl.

The latest speculation about their relationships involves Liam being spotted with his backing dancer Chloe Ferns. According to The Mirror he looked “really happy” in her company at the Penthouse Bar at Five Palm Jumeirah hotel, Dubai.

This after Cheryl fans were unhappy on social media about Liam being pictured with Katy Perry.

Usually one to keep quiet about her personal life, Cheryl has now felt the need to speak out with a statement on Twitter.

“I usually don’t bother myself to respond to stupid articles. But in my silence, they hold the pen,” she wrote on online.

“This is a stupid article, clutching at very small straws. But I can’t ignore this story involving an innocent dancer colleague of Liam’s who has a fiance, and dragging them into this desperate attempt to try to cause problems between Liam and I.”

Cheryl then summed up how we’re all pretty much feeling about the situation, which is a bit baffled tbh.

“Nor do I understand the almost daily onslaught of stories. The other “mystery women” in the story happens to be my long term friend and manager (that’s embarrassing). I also happen to love Katy Perry,” the mum of one finished.

Chez has since tweeted about going on holiday, we hope she has a super relaxing vaycay after all this.

