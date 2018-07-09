Cheryl’s Ex ‘Brands Liam Payne ‘A Little Man’’ Amid Claims He Wants Her Back

The speculation about Cheryl and Liam Payne’s relationship hasn’t settled down following their split, with an insider reporting that loads of drama is currently going down behind-the-scenes.

A source at The Sun claimed that her ex-husband Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini has branded the 24-year-old lad a “little man” in conversations with friends, and even hopes that their marriage can be salvaged futher down the line.

While it’s definitely worth taking these reports with a pinch of salt - especially considering Cheryl has hit out at false rumours in the past - a source said: “JB always knew Liam and Cheryl wouldn’t last — she is 10 years older.

“If Cheryl walked back into his life he would give their relationship another go."

This follows reports that Liam and JB had an uncomfortable encounter after crossing paths in The Chiltern Firehouse: “Liam was worse for wear. He was goading JB but JB said he was not going to get involved with a 'little 24 year old boy'."

Cheryl and Liam previously announced their separation in near-identical statements on Twitter: “We are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It's been a tough decision for us to make.

"We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together."