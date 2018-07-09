Cheryl

Cheryl’s Ex ‘Brands Liam Payne ‘A Little Man’’ Amid Claims He Wants Her Back

The singer and Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini divorced in 2016

Monday, July 9, 2018 - 12:35

The speculation about Cheryl and Liam Payne’s relationship hasn’t settled down following their split, with an insider reporting that loads of drama is currently going down behind-the-scenes.

A source at The Sun claimed that her ex-husband Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini has branded the 24-year-old lad a “little man” in conversations with friends, and even hopes that their marriage can be salvaged futher down the line.

Getty

While it’s definitely worth taking these reports with a pinch of salt - especially considering Cheryl has hit out at false rumours in the past - a source said: “JB always knew Liam and Cheryl wouldn’t last — she is 10 years older.

“If Cheryl walked back into his life he would give their relationship another go."

This follows reports that Liam and JB had an uncomfortable encounter after crossing paths in The Chiltern Firehouse: “Liam was worse for wear. He was goading JB but JB said he was not going to get involved with a 'little 24 year old boy'."

Getty

Cheryl and Liam previously announced their separation in near-identical statements on Twitter: “We are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It's been a tough decision for us to make.

"We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together."

Latest News

MK - Press Pic
Playlist | MK Picks Out His Fave Tunes This Summer
Three Lions
‘Three Lions’ Eyes The UK No.1 Spot Again Because It’s Coming Home
Justin Bieber predicted his engagement to Hailey Baldwin in 2016
Justin Bieber Predicted His Engagement To Hailey Baldwin Way Back In 2016
Sarah Hyland Shows Off Her Kidney Transplant Scars In This Empowering Selfie
Holly Hagan Brands THIS Love Island Relationship ‘Embarrassing’ And Fans Are Divided
Drake Performs At Wireless Festival 2018
Wireless Festival 2018 Day 3 Highlights: Drake, Giggs, Rae Sremmurd, Lil Uzi Vert
Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry goes out in black lace plunge and latex skirt as she&#039;s joined by Abbie Holbourn.
Chloe Ferry Leaves Us Speechless In Deep Plunging Leotard And Skin-Tight Latex Skirt
Cheryl’s Ex ‘Brands Liam Payne ‘A Little Man’’ Amid Claims He Wants Her Back
twenty one pilots
twenty one pilots Signal Return With Cryptic Emails & Tweets
THIS Geordie Shore Star Just Announced She's Pregnant
Kylie Jenner Reveals Baby Stormi Hasn’t Inherited The One Thing She’s Insecure About
Questions You’ve Always Wanted To Ask A Body Piercer
Justin Bieber and Hayley Baldwin spotted with a diamond ring on a date night in NYC
Hailey Baldwin's Dad Totally Confirms Justin Bieber Engagement And Here's Your First Look At The Ring
Ariana Grande Tweets And Deletes Message About Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin’s Engagement
From Kylie Jenner To Gigi Hadid: 8 Celebrities Doing The Instagram Pose That’s All Over Your Feed Rn
From Kendall Jenner To Lili Reinhart: 7 Celebrities Who Refuse To Give Anything Away About Their Love Lives
Kim Kardashian Shared Some TMI Advice And Fans Are Calling Her Out On It
Wireless Festival 2018
Wireless Festival 2018 Day 2 Highlights: Stormzy, Migos, Krept X Konan
Love Island&#039;s Alex insists he wasn&#039;t played by Muggy Megan
Love Island’s Alex Miller Has His Say On Claims Muggy Megan ‘Played’ Him
Gigi Hadid Reveals What It’s *Really* Like Working In The Same Industry As Bella Hadid

More From Cheryl

Cheryl’s Ex ‘Brands Liam Payne ‘A Little Man’’ Amid Claims He Wants Her Back
Cheryl Breaks Her Silence On Reports Her Mum Was A Factor In Liam Payne Split
Cheryl and Liam at the BRITs
Cheryl Chowed Down On A Kebab While Writing Songs About Liam Payne
Cheryl and Liam at the BRITs
Cheryl Is Going To Be Writing All About Her Love Life ‘Problems’ On Her New Album
Liam Payne wears Cheryl&#039;s clothes and jokes about trying on one of her thongs
Liam Payne Shares Clothes With Cheryl And Would Try Wearing One Of Her Thongs
Liam Payne earned a lot less than Cheryl last year
Are Cheryl And Liam Payne Planning On Having Another Baby Together?
Liam Payne earned a lot less than Cheryl last year
Liam Payne Made A Lot Less Money Than Girlfriend Cheryl Last Year
A timeline of Cheryl and Liam Payne&#039;s relationship: from their first meeting to pregnancy and split rumours
Liam Payne And Cheryl’s Relationship Timeline: From The X Factor To Split Rumours
Cheryl speaks out about Liam Payne relationship rumours
Cheryl Speaks Out After Liam Payne Is Spotted With Backing Dancer In Dubai
Liam Payne and Cheryl
Are Liam Payne And Cheryl Heading On A Secret ‘Make Or Break’ Holiday?
Cheryl and Liam at the BRITs
Cheryl Fans Aren’t Happy About Liam Payne Being Pictured With Katy Perry
Cheryl and Liam at the BRITs
Cheryl Is Apparently 'Furious' With Liam For Admitting To Struggles In Their Relationship

Trending Articles

THIS Geordie Shore Star Just Announced She's Pregnant
Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry goes out in black lace plunge and latex skirt as she&#039;s joined by Abbie Holbourn.
Chloe Ferry Leaves Us Speechless In Deep Plunging Leotard And Skin-Tight Latex Skirt
Sam Gowland Bites Chloe Ferry's Bum As She Wears World's Most See-Through Trousers
Holly Hagan Brands THIS Love Island Relationship ‘Embarrassing’ And Fans Are Divided
Justin Bieber and Hayley Baldwin spotted with a diamond ring on a date night in NYC
Hailey Baldwin's Dad Totally Confirms Justin Bieber Engagement And Here's Your First Look At The Ring
From Kylie Jenner To Gigi Hadid: 8 Celebrities Doing The Instagram Pose That’s All Over Your Feed Rn
Gigi Hadid Reveals What It’s *Really* Like Working In The Same Industry As Bella Hadid
Ariana Grande Tweets And Deletes Message About Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin’s Engagement
The Weeknd Double Tapped Bella Hadid’s Fire IG Post and We’re Confused
Kylie Jenner Reveals Baby Stormi Hasn’t Inherited The One Thing She’s Insecure About
Kim Kardashian Shared Some TMI Advice And Fans Are Calling Her Out On It
Cheryl’s Ex ‘Brands Liam Payne ‘A Little Man’’ Amid Claims He Wants Her Back